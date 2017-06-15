 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Barack Obama Raves About Jay Z During Touching Songwriting Hall of Fame Introduction
Humor
Very Important Question: Were You a Nickelodeon Kid or a Disney Channel Kid?
Corinne Olympios
Bachelor in Paradise: Everything That's Happened Since Season 4 Got Canceled
The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale Ends Season 1 With a Pretty Devastating Cliffhanger

Barack Obama Songwriting Hall of Fame Video 2017

Barack Obama Raves About Jay Z During Touching Songwriting Hall of Fame Introduction

As if being the first hip-hop artist to ever be inducted into the Songwriting Hall of Fame wasn't incredible enough, Jay Z had an extra special night at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony on Thursday when he got a touching personal message from Barack Obama. The 55-year-old former president took a quick break from traveling the world to honor the rap legend (and his friend) with a pre-recorded video. "I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us when we were younger men would have expected us to be where we are today," he said. "We both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are . . . Like all of you, I am a fan, and I've been listening to Jay since I was a young and hungry state senator." Naturally he ends the video on an inspiring note, saying, "I'm proud to help present this award to a true American original." We couldn't agree more.

Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsJay ZBarack ObamaMusicBeyoncé Knowles
Join The Conversation
Beyoncé Knowles
by Sarah Wasilak
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Beyonce at Wearable Art Gala 2017
Beyoncé Knowles
If Beyoncé Doesn't Go to the Met Gala, Her Latest Appearance Makes Up For It
by Caitlin Hacker
Leonardo DiCaprio With Tobey Maguire and Orlando Bloom 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Leonardo DiCaprio Had a Dudes' Day Out With Tobey and Orlando, and Lord Knows What Happened
by Brittney Stephens
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds