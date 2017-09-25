 Skip Nav
The 17 Best Documentaries Streaming on Netflix in 2017

Documentaries play an important role in film, shedding light on important social issues, grave injustices, or even feel-good stories about making the world better — which is wonderful, because we all need some uplifting stories to go with the hard-hitting subject matter that comprises most documentaries. Ranging in topics like true crime, the food industry, marijuana laws, and sexual assault, here are the 17 best documentaries available on Netflix in 2017.

Audrie & Daisy
Blackfish
The Blue Planet
Cartel Land
Chef's Table
Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey
The Culture High
Happy
Hiroshima: BBC History of World War II
Hot Girls Wanted
Hungry for Change
Living on One Dollar
Making a Murderer
Planet Earth: The Complete Collection
Sugar Coated
Whitey: United States of America vs. James J. Bulger
Wildest Islands
