 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Opinion
Um, Honestly, I Don't Really Care If Gabriel Dies on The Walking Dead
Halloween
8 Seriously Spooky Audiobooks to Enjoy This Halloween — and Maybe the Rest of the Year, Too
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 12 Must-Read Books of November

November marks the true start of the annual holiday season, and there's no better time to pick up a good book than after you've gathered to give thanks and before you start planning out what gifts you're going to buy for your friends and family. From a new novel by the author of The Martian to first books from actress Krysten Ritter and Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner to a Handsmaid's Tale-esque masterpiece from the award-winning Louise Erdich – this month marks a whole lot of new releases that are not only guaranteed to transport you to another world, but will also give you tons to talk about as you start attending those parties that are suddenly starting to take up real estate on your calendar.

Ahead, you'll find 12 of our favorite books hitting shelves in November – and remember, there's no shame in buying 'em all.

Related
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
Fall Reading List: 43 Books to Read Before They're Movies
Future Home of the Living God
Artemis
The Revolution of Marina M.
Here We Are Now
Bonfire
You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump
Mrs. Caliban
Mean
Heather, the Totality
Catalina
Renegades
Wonder Valley
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Must ReadsFallBooks
Must Haves
15 Steamy New Reads to Add to Your Kindle This Month
by Lisa Renee Jones
Best 2017 Fall Books For Women
Books
25 Sweet, Sexy, and Captivating Books You're Going to Want to Read This Fall
by Brenda Janowitz
Kristen Proby Savor You Book Cover and Excerpt
Books
Kristen Proby's Hot New Novel About 2 Celebrity Chefs Gets a Sizzling Cover!
by Lisa Renee Jones
Scary Kids' Books From the '80s and '90s
Nostalgia
10 Books That Terrified Us as Kids (but We Read Them Anyway)
by Mandy Harris
Books Becoming Movies in Fall 2017
Books
Fall Reading List: 43 Books to Read Before They're Movies
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds