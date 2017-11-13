 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Gilmore Girls
Amy Sherman-Palladino Says Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Season 2 Is "Definitely Possible"
Taylor Swift
Drop Everything! Taylor Swift Just Announced the First Dates For Her Reputation Tour
22 Movies to Watch on Your Snow Day

If you live somewhere that's getting hit with snow this time of year, we've got some sound advice. Of course, you're welcome to curl up with a good book, but maybe you want something to watch. We recommend you bundle up with one of these films about characters who feel your frigid pain. Whether you're into period pieces, thrillers, comedy, or romance, one of our 22 suggestions will be your cup of tea. Speaking of, maybe make yourself a cup of tea before diving into your snowy movie marathon.

Snow Day
Dumb and Dumber
Inception
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Groundhog Day
The Day After Tomorrow
The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Shining
Happy Feet
Hot Tub Time Machine
Serendipity
Little Women
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Planes, Train, and Automobiles
Misery
Frozen
Mystery, Alaska
Hanna
Cool Runnings
The Grey
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
