10 1-Season Wonders That Should Be Brought Back From the Dead

There's nothing worse than getting attached to a TV series only to have it ripped away prematurely. Thanks to reboots like Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Fuller House, we have renewed hope for some of our favorite shows that were canceled too soon, specifically the poor ones that only got one season. Now that so many shows are being revived in different ways, we feel inclined to make some polite suggestions about how we'd like to see other shows brought back from the graveyard. Ready? Let's do this.