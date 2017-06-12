Best TV Shows That Were Only on For One Season
10 1-Season Wonders That Should Be Brought Back From the Dead
Photo 1 of 11
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 1-Season Wonders That Should Be Brought Back From the Dead
There's nothing worse than getting attached to a TV series only to have it ripped away prematurely. Thanks to reboots like Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Fuller House, we have renewed hope for some of our favorite shows that were canceled too soon, specifically the poor ones that only got one season. Now that so many shows are being revived in different ways, we feel inclined to make some polite suggestions about how we'd like to see other shows brought back from the graveyard. Ready? Let's do this.
Freaks and Geeks is the only one of these I've seen. And that was recent, as it's on netflix now. I wouldn't want to see it come back. All those BAD movies Franco and Rogen have since then would ruin it.
I want to see Futurama come back. I want another Star Trek TV series. (Yes, I like sci-fi).