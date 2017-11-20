7 Truths About Life in Your 20s, According to Millennial Authors

Ah, your 20s are an exciting time. It's a constant roller coaster of unexpected responsibilities and constant uncertainties. When you don't feel like you have all the answers, you feel like you know absolutely nothing at all. No matter how fun Fergie made it sound, it's not nearly as glamorous as we all once imagined. Whether it's healing hangovers, mending heartbreak, paying overdue bills, or being too afraid to call your parents, getting it together is certainly a journey, not a destination. But don't worry; as we learned from the following authors, you're not alone.