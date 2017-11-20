7 Truths About Life in Your 20s, According to Millennial Authors

 Skip Nav
Ah, your 20s are an exciting time. It's a constant roller coaster of unexpected responsibilities and constant uncertainties. When you don't feel like you have all the answers, you feel like you know absolutely nothing at all. No matter how fun Fergie made it sound, it's not nearly as glamorous as we all once imagined. Whether it's healing hangovers, mending heartbreak, paying overdue bills, or being too afraid to call your parents, getting it together is certainly a journey, not a destination. But don't worry; as we learned from the following authors, you're not alone.

"Everyone else is struggling just as hard to be a normal human with responsibilities."
"We have a lot to learn about ourselves before relying on other people for happiness."
"You realize how quickly and drastically you're willing to drop your standards when you try anything on your own."
"I'm trying to make the big decisions without asking 'an adult.' Because that's me. I'm the adult."
"You have to make your own mistakes, and that's especially true with money."
"During most of my college career, my blood alcohol level was higher than my GPA."
"Sometimes we need to experience what we don't like in order to know what we do like."
