This Theory About Bran Warging Into a Dragon on Game of Thrones Might Be Insane Enough to Be True

Bran Stark might be on a lot of people's sh*t list after season six of Game of Thrones for messing with the time-space continuum of Westeros and turning innocent Wylis into Hodor — AND THEN getting him killed, and now his confusing behaviro of basically being a robot, even with his sisters. It's safe to say everyone's going to be judging his next moves as the Three-Eyed Raven very carefully. But if this theory proposed by Reddit user svenhoek86 works out, things could get pretty crazy for the young Stark.

The theory: Bran will warg into a dragon. Let that sink in. Sounds awesome, right? Now that we have an ice dragon on our hands, this skill might be the thing that could save the living from the White Walkers' new weapon. Now that Daenerys knows Jon Snow, it's only a matter of time before she also meets Bran — and everyone learns that an ice dragon exists.

This theory about Bran calls attention to two details that actually make the whole idea seem not so far-fetched. In the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, Daenerys is told in the House of the Undying at Qarth that the Targaryen dragon must have three heads — which reflects her house's sigil of a three-headed dragon, but also refers to the well-accepted idea that there are always supposed to be three dragon riders. If one of the Targaryen riders is Daenerys herself (which seems to be a given) and Jon Snow is another, as many people believe, that still leaves the identity of the third up for grabs.

When Bran meets the Three-Eyed Raven for the first time at the end of season four, he asks if he'll ever be able to walk again. The Three-Eyed Raven dashes his hopes by telling him he won't walk . . . but he'll fly. Bran, like Jon and Daenerys, is well aware of the threat the White Walkers and their army of the dead pose to the rest of the world. Perhaps once Daenerys has convinced Cersei of the threat, she'll lead her armies north to fight the White Walkers.



While Bran can't actively fight the White Walkers himself, controlling one of Daenerys's dragons — the one she can no longer control — would be even more impressive. And after being separated from all the madness and chaos of Westeros for so long, it seems fitting that Bran could ultimately help save the world, right?