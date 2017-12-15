David Harbour's Reaction to His Golden Globes Nomination Will Give You "Holiday Feels"

A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:20am PST

David Harbour was just nominated for his first Golden Globe, and we can't contain ourselves. The 42-year-old is up for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for television for playing Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, and to celebrate, he posted an adorable photo on Instagram. "I tip my hat to you @goldenglobes for the nomination," he captioned the funny photo. "My Christmas present came early this year. You got me feeling all the holidays feels 🎉🎁."

Actually, we think it's our Christmas present that came early this year, thanks to that festive cardigan that would make Mr. Clarke proud. The Hellboy star opened up more about his nomination for the critically acclaimed Netflix series with a heartfelt note on Twitter.

"It's gratifying to be seen for my work and to be in a category with such esteemed colleagues. The work I do on ST has been the most satisfying of my career, due to the brilliance of all departments," he tweeted. "My co-stars are all so inspired and inspiring to work with on a daily basis, and I surely wouldn't be nominated without the special chemistry I had this past season with Millie, Winona, Finn, Noah, Sean, Paul and all the rest. Their work makes me shine. They make it easy for David and Hopper to look good."

I had to go even longer than 280. If you don't like reading, the gist is, thanks a bunch @goldenglobes for the nom.😊🥂 pic.twitter.com/xVVqWgj2k5 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) December 11, 2017

When a fan tweeted at him that he would have to do the dance he did in season two while helping clean up his cabin with Eleven if he wins, Harbour promised he would. Make it happen, Academy!