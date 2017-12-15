 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
David Harbour's Reaction to His Golden Globes Nomination Will Give You "Holiday Feels"
Game of Thrones
The Top 20 TV Shows of 2017
Music
The Best Albums of 2017, According to Us
Music
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Made Beautiful Music Together Long Before "Perfect"

David Harbour's 2018 Golden Globes Nomination Reaction

David Harbour's Reaction to His Golden Globes Nomination Will Give You "Holiday Feels"

A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on

David Harbour was just nominated for his first Golden Globe, and we can't contain ourselves. The 42-year-old is up for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for television for playing Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, and to celebrate, he posted an adorable photo on Instagram. "I tip my hat to you @goldenglobes for the nomination," he captioned the funny photo. "My Christmas present came early this year. You got me feeling all the holidays feels 🎉🎁."

Actually, we think it's our Christmas present that came early this year, thanks to that festive cardigan that would make Mr. Clarke proud. The Hellboy star opened up more about his nomination for the critically acclaimed Netflix series with a heartfelt note on Twitter.

"It's gratifying to be seen for my work and to be in a category with such esteemed colleagues. The work I do on ST has been the most satisfying of my career, due to the brilliance of all departments," he tweeted. "My co-stars are all so inspired and inspiring to work with on a daily basis, and I surely wouldn't be nominated without the special chemistry I had this past season with Millie, Winona, Finn, Noah, Sean, Paul and all the rest. Their work makes me shine. They make it easy for David and Hopper to look good."

When a fan tweeted at him that he would have to do the dance he did in season two while helping clean up his cabin with Eleven if he wins, Harbour promised he would. Make it happen, Academy!

Join the conversation
David HarbourStranger ThingsGolden Globes AwardsAward SeasonTV
Award Season
Here Are the 2018 SAG Award Nominees!
by Quinn Keaney
Best Red Carpet Dresses 2018
Award Season
The 25 Stars Who Belong in the Best Gowns We Saw on the Runway
by Sarah Wasilak
What Are the Golden Globe Awards?
Award Season
The Sad but Beautiful Reason the Golden Globe Awards Were First Created
by Caitlin Gallagher
Who Is the Host of the 2018 SAG Awards?
Kristen Bell
The SAG Awards Break Tradition With a First-Ever Host: Kristen Bell!
by Kelsey Garcia
Golden Globe Nominations 2018
Award Season
Here Are All the 2018 Golden Globe Nominees!
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds