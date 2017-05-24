22 Things Dirty Dancing Taught You Besides Dirty Dancing

It's been 30 years since the original Dirty Dancing movie hit theaters in 1987, but the cult classic still has plenty of staying power thanks to some quotable lines, a seriously awesome soundtrack, and some out-of-control dance scenes. Before ABC's reboot hits, we're taking a look back at the iconic movie that made people dream of a beautiful stranger who'd teach them how to dance, lift them high in the air, and stand up to anyone who tried to put them in the corner. Keep reading to relive some of the film's memorable moments and see 22 things Dirty Dancing taught you — besides, of course, dirty dancing.