20 Thirsty Reactions to THAT NSFW Evan Peters Scene on AHS: Cult This Week

This week on American Horror Story: Cult, we were finally able to hone in on the possible identities of the clowns. We also got even more suspicious of Ivy and met Emma Roberts's Serina Belinda . . . only to watch her get brutally murdered. Oh, and did we mention that Kai (Evan Peters) masturbates in the shower while Harrison (Billy Eichner) watches? If you were a little, um, flustered by the scene, please take solace in the fact that the internet lost all chill and responded with nothing but thirst. Obviously, we had to round up the best reactions. For science.