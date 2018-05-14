 Skip Nav
Get Tickets to
POPSUGAR Play/Ground ⚡️
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Reactions to Lifetime's A Royal Romance
The Royals
29 Hilarious Thoughts People Had About Lifetime's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Movie
Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates 2018
Netflix
Here's When to Expect Netflix's New and Returning Shows in 2018
Best New Books For May 2018
Books
The 20 Best New Books to Read in May
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

Game of Thrones season seven is officially finished, and while the season left us with a lot of definitive answers about the series — like the truth about Jon Snow's claim to the Iron Throne — there are still a helluva lot of questions left to answer. Based on how the season ended, we've got quite a few theories about how the show's final installment will play out when it returns to air. We're talking deaths! Love stories! Babies! Revenge! The eighth and last season is going to be more fiery than "dracarys."

Read on for our predictions (and hopes) for next season. There will be prophecies fulfilled, hearts broken, and kill lists to complete . . . but, most importantly, Winter has come to Westeros, and the Night King isn't slowing down for anybody.

Tormund will escape Eastwatch and warn the Northern forces about the Wall breach.
Sansa will give Jon a piece of her mind about bending the knee.
Jon and Ghost will have a long-overdue reunion.
Sansa and Tyrion will reunite for the first time since they were married.
Jaime will have some serious explaining to do.
The North will reject Daenerys as queen.
We will see that annoying brat Robin again.
Brienne and Tormund will finally figure out their relationship.
Jon and Arya will finally reunite.
And so will Arya and the Hound.
Theon will stop Euron and the Golden Company.
And he will see Yara again.
Daario might make another appearance.
Daenerys will become pregnant with Jon's child.
Jon will learn the truth about his parents and legitimate claim to the Iron Throne.
Jon will struggle with his Targaryen identity.
Lyanna Mormont will fight in battle.
Bran will warg into Viserion.
At least one more of Dany's dragons will die.
Cleganebowl will happen, y'all.
Jaime will kill Cersei . . . in one form or another.
There will be a major change in the Night's Watch.
Melisandre and Varys's ambiguous fates will be revealed.
We will learn the identity of the Night King.
The Great War will end.
We will finally learn the identity of Azor Ahai.
Bronn will finally get a castle.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
From Our Partners
Emilia Clarke Talks About Game of Thrones May 2018
Emilia Clarke
Game of Thrones Fans, Emilia Clarke Says the Final Season Will NOT Be What We Expect
by Laura Marie Meyers
When Did Game of Thrones Start?
Game of Thrones
Why Game of Thrones Almost Didn't Happen
by Shontel Horne
Who Wrote Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones All Started With 1 Scene That Came to George R.R. Martin
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
People Who Could Be the Night King on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Who Is the Night King? The White Walkers' Leader Could Be One of These 4 People
by Sabienna Bowman
Why Do People Read Spoilers?
Personal Essay
In Defense of Reading Spoilers Religiously
by Hilary White
Emilia Clarke's Interior Design
Emilia Clarke
Forget the Iron Throne! Emilia Clarke Is Already Queen of This Real-Life Charming Castle
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Ned Stark Is Still Alive Game of Thrones Theory
Game of Thrones
If This Game of Thrones Theory Proves Correct, Ned Stark Could Still Be Alive
by Alessia Santoro
Game of Thrones Behind-the-Scenes Moments
Game of Thrones
26 Behind-the-Scenes Moments on Game of Thrones That Will Change How You See Everyone
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Shows Like Game of Thrones
Outlander
5 Shows to Watch If You Love Game of Thrones
by Maggie Panos
Who's on Arya's Kill List on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Who's Still on Arya's Kill List on Game of Thrones?
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Game of Thrones Quotes
Game of Thrones
55 Game of Thrones Quotes You Can Work Into Your Everyday Life
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Best Fantasy Series
Geek Culture
The 14 Fantasy Series Every Bookworm Must Read
by Nicole Nguyen
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy Beauty by POPSUGAR POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2018 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds