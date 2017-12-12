You'll Want to Drop All of Your Galleons on These Gorgeous Harry Potter Vinyl Soundtracks

A post shared by Pottermore (@pottermore) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:25am PST

Still looking for the perfect holiday gift for the Harry Potter fan in your life? Well, consider your search over. Soundtracks from the first five films in the magical franchise — from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix — have been released on vinyl for your listening pleasure. Sure, you can pull up classic songs like "Hedwig's Theme" and "A Window to the Past" on Spotify any time you want, but there's just something about hearing them from a beautifully decorated record that can't be beat.

The soundtracks are currently being sold on Amazon for just under $200. The set features the work of famed composers who worked on the films like John Williams, Patrick Doyle, and Nicholas Hooper, who recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London. As an extra special bonus, the record sleeves are adorned with simple (and stunning) line drawings of Hogwarts, a Hippogriff, a Golden Snitch, and more. The box set also comes with the option to download the tracks onto your phone or computer, too, so you can get your galleon's worth.