Idina Menzel and Michael Bublé's "Baby, It's Cold Outside" Video Is Still the Cutest

Talk about a musical match made in heaven! Idina Menzel and Michael Bublé teamed up for a sweet holiday duet in 2014, singing "Baby, It's Cold Outside" for Menzel's album Holiday Wishes. The song, of course, is great, thanks to the pair's awesome vocals, and the music video truly couldn't be cuter. Along with Menzel and Bublé, it also stars two adorable kids with some seriously impressive lip-sync skills. Get in the festive spirit with a look at the timeless music video above!