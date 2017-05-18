5 Signs Katy Perry's New Song "Swish Swish" Is All About Taylor Swift

On Thursday night, Katy Perry dropped the third single off her newest album, Witness. Coming after the dsytopian "Chained to the Rhythm and the kind of gross "Bon Apetit," this latest song has got to the best of the batch. Called "Swish Swish," the track features addictive lyrics, a wild beat drop, and a badass verse from rap queen Nicki Minaj. But that's not all. After recently hinting that her war with Taylor Swift isn't over, it seems "Swish Swish" is the latest shot to be fired. Don't believe us? Let's go over some of the most telling aspects.

1. Um, the Title

Sure, it's called "Swish Swish," and that's a pretty cute phrase that someone might use to insinuate that they're totally owning it. But, I mean, doesn't it also sound a lot like "Swift, Swift"?

2. The Opening Lines

"A tiger / Don't lose no sleep / Don't need opinions / From a shellfish or a sheep." Granted, the lyrics stem from a pretty old saying, but let's not forget that Perry tweeted about Swift right after we first heard about "Bad Blood." The tweet read, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing."

3. The Album Art

If you look closely at the receipt Katy's holding in the snap, you'll see it says, "Karma Coffee & Tea." It's a one-two punch, because not only is Perry literally pulling out the receipts, but it's clear that someone is getting sort of comeuppance. And, gee, who could that be?

4. More "Karma," and More "Receipts"

"Your game is tired / You should retire / You're 'bout as cute as / An old coupon expired / And karma's not a liar / She keeps receipts." Oh man, where do we even start?! Once again, we're hearing about receipts and karma, further driving home the fact that this is a "what goes around comes around" situation.

Let's also consider the "tired" game. What's Taylor Swift's game, assuming this is referring to her? She's always played the victim. From Kanye's interruption at the 2009 VMAs, to all of her breakups, to this exact feud with Katy Perry, she's always seemed to paint herself as someone who has been wronged. This all backfired last year, when Swift claimed she had never given Kanye West permission to rap about her in his song "Famous," and Kim Kardashian posted footage on Snapchat that suggested otherwise. To circle back to "Swish Swish," this could absolutely be what Perry refers to when she says "Your game is tired / You should retire."

5. The Nicki Minaj Burn

Perhaps the most savage part about this whole thing is Nicki Minaj totally gets in on it too. At one point, she raps, "Don't be tryna double back / I already despise you / All that fake love you showin' / Couldn't even disguise you." This would have to be in reference to that Twitter exchange in 2015, when Minaj tweeted about the lack of diversity in the VMA nominees, and Swift mistakenly thought she was being targeted. Swift, of course, apologized for the mistake, and the two "ended" the feud by opening the show together. As the lyrics suggest, maybe Minaj wasn't so cool with the way Swift backpeddled and apologized. Her reference to Swift's fakeness could mean she saw right through her when she made the attempt to smooth things over.

We can only imagine what the music video is going to look like.