 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here Are MTV's 2017 VMA Nominees!
Game of Thrones
These 31 Epic Game of Thrones T-Shirts Rule More Than the 7 Kingdoms
Scrubs
The Cast of Scrubs: Where Are They Now?

MTV VMA Winners

Here Are the Winners of MTV's VMAs

This year's MTV VMAs are happening now, and in addition to all the outrageous moments and outfits, there are actually awards being handed out tonight. The long list of nominees are on tap to get their Moon-people, since, like the MTV Movie and TV awards, the genders have been eliminated from the awards. See who's gotten a VMA so far this year and keep checking back as we update.

SONG OF THE SUMMER
Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour Llif3"

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

BEST NEW ARTIST

BEST COLLABORATION

BEST POP

BEST HIP HOP

BEST DANCE

BEST ROCK

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST DIRECTION

BEST ART DIRECTION

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BEST EDITING

Image Source: MTV
Join the conversation
Award SeasonMTV VMAsMusicTV
Join The Conversation
Award Season
See All the Stellar Beauty Looks From the Teen Choice Awards
by Alaina Demopoulos
Rita Ora Hair and Makeup at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's Neon Hair Is the Highlight(er) of the Teen Choice Awards Carpet
by Kristina Rodulfo
What Does Taylor Swift's Snake Post Mean?
Music
by Laura Marie Meyers
Zendaya Beauty at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards
Zendaya
Zendaya's '70s Summer Disco Curls Will Make You Stop and Stare
by Lauren Levinson
Taylor Swift Video Comparisons to "Formation"
Music
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds