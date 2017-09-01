 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
JK Rowling
The Day of Harry Potter's Emotional Epilogue Happened IRL, and Now We Can't Stop Crying
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Brand-New Books You Should Cozy Up With in September

Just because the season of kicking back by the pool with a good book is over doesn't mean your reading list has to suffer. If anything, cozying up next to a warm fire with a cup of tea and a page-turner sounds just as lovely (and you won't get sunburned in the process). Since we've already blazed through our picks for August, we went ahead and looked at all the best fiction and nonfiction titles hitting bookshelves in September. See what you should check out next ahead!

Related
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall

Little Fires Everywhere
Forest Dark
The Origin of Others
A Legacy of Spies
Dinner at the Center of the Earth
The Golden House
Sleeping Beauties
Autonomous
Sing, Unburied, Sing
The Ninth Hour
What Happened
Sourdough
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Must ReadsFallBooks
Join The Conversation
Outlander
What to Read Next If You Can't Get Enough Outlander in Your Life
by Brinton Parker
Harry Potter and Dumbledore Quote
Geek Culture
The Way Harry and Dumbledore Come Full Circle in Half-Blood Prince Will Make You Cry
by Hilary White
Books Kids Should Read Before Age 12
Books
Here Are the 50 Books Your Child Should Read Before They Turn 12
by Common Sense Media
Harry Potter Fan Art
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Characters Are Reimagined in Amazing Fan Art
by Hilary White
Best Wellness Books
Wellness
by BookSparks
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds