12 Brand-New Books You Should Cozy Up With in September

Just because the season of kicking back by the pool with a good book is over doesn't mean your reading list has to suffer. If anything, cozying up next to a warm fire with a cup of tea and a page-turner sounds just as lovely (and you won't get sunburned in the process). Since we've already blazed through our picks for August, we went ahead and looked at all the best fiction and nonfiction titles hitting bookshelves in September. See what you should check out next ahead!