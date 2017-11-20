Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Hitch, and 50 Other New Titles Coming to Netflix in December

 Skip Nav
Netflix is pulling out all the stops for December. Although the streaming giant is getting rid of one of our favorite Disney movies, they're also adding a ton of fresh titles that we can't wait to watch. On top of Netflix originals like season two of The Crown and the premiere of the ridiculously creepy Dark, there are also exciting movies like 8 Mile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and more. Check out the full list of movies and TV shows ahead!

8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
August Rush
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
Dark, Season 1
Easy, Season 2
Exporting Raymond
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V For Vendetta
Turn: Washington's Spies, Season 4
All Hail King Julien, Season 5
Voyeur
While You Were Sleeping
When Calls the Heart, Season 4
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
The Crown, Season 2
Catwoman
The Magicians, Season 2
Disney's The Santa Clause
Disney's The Santa Clause 2
Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Judd Apatow: The Return
21
