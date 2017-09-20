 Skip Nav
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
American Horror Story Cult
Read These 25 Hilarious AHS: Cult Tweets If You're Still Upset About Mr. Guinea
Stranger Things
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
45 New Titles Coming to Netflix in October, Including Stranger Things Season 2!

Now that Fall is almost in full swing, it's time to start gearing up for a season full of fuzzy sweaters, mugs of hot chocolate, and cozying up on the couch with a good movie. Fortunately, Netflix is here to ensure the last part of that plan goes off without a hitch! Although the streaming network got rid of Halloween-appropriate movies like Scream last month, it's already made it up to us with all of these new arrivals set to drop in October.

Related
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September

88 Minutes
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Miss Congeniality
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
The Reaping
Tommy Boy
Sleeping With Other People
The Survivalist
Raw
The Fosters, Season 5
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
Schitt's Creek
Suburra, Season 1
Skylanders Academy, Season 2
Middle Man
Donnie Darko
Mindhunter, Season 1
Kingdom of Us
The Meyerowitz Stories
14
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Netflix RoundupNetflixMovies
Join The Conversation
Netflix
The Punisher's Brutal New Trailer Is Already More Exciting Than Any Other Marvel Show
by Quinn Keaney
Movies Leaving Netflix in October 2017
Netflix
by Quinn Keaney
Why We Need More Black Women on TV
Opinion
Black Women Are an Integral Part of a New Era of TV, and It's Absolutely F*cking Necessary
by Mekishana Pierre
Christmas Movies on Netflix 2017
Holiday Entertainment
The 15 Best Christmas Movies Available on Netflix
by Andrea Reiher
Gory Horror Movies on Netflix
Netflix
Only People With Nerves of Steel Will Be Able to Watch Every Horror Movie on This List
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds