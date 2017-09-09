 Skip Nav
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
Music
Over 50 Romantic Country Songs For Your First Dance
Finn Wolfhard
It: The Full Cast of the Stephen King Remake
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The All-Time Best Celebrities in Pop Culture Halloween Costumes

We have no doubt that your Halloween costume was awesome this year, but some of our favorite celebrities also knocked it out of the park. Stars like Bette Midler, Beyoncé, and more have nailed their pop culture outfits in years past, especially when it comes to channeling their favorite characters from TV and movies. Take a look at all the pop-culture-inspired costumes that stars have sported throughout the years. These are the best of the best, so take stock and start compiling ideas for next year!

Related
41 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities For Halloween

Kelly Ripa as Harley Quinn From Suicide Squad
Ellen DeGeneres as Sia
Miles Teller as Gene Simmons From Kiss
Paris Hilton as Alice in Wonderland
Jessica Alba and a Friend as Eddy and Patsy From Absolutely Fabulous
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid as The Mad Hatter and Alice From Alice in Wonderland
Alessandra Ambrosio as Jessica Rabbit
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna as Sonny and Cher
Molly Sims and Scott Stuber as a Fortune Teller and Harry Potter
Zedd and a Friend as Daft Punk
Russell Simmons as Run-D.M.C.
Seth MacFarlane as Oscar the Grouch
Zach Braff as Maverick From Top Gun
Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza as Tony Manero and Stephanie Mangano From Saturday Night Fever
Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh as Sideshow Bob and a Cat
210
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween CostumesHalloweenTVMovies
Join The Conversation
Food and Activities
Taste of Fall: Pumpkin Parmesan Pasta Bake
by Sarah Lipoff
Halloween Costumes For Women 2017
Halloween
This Year's Hottest Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For Women
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Celebrities as Celebrities on Halloween | Pictures
Halloween
41 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities For Halloween
by Allie Merriam
Neil Patrick Harris Family Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Kids
A Friendly Reminder That Neil Patrick Harris and His Family Own Halloween Every Year
by Ryan Roschke
Halloween Party Ideas For Kids
Parenting
31 Halloween Party Ideas Kids Will Love
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds