Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers For the Pop Culture-Lover

As the holidays get closer, we're helping you get a head start on your shopping. We have ideas for lots of gifts, but this roundup in particular is for one of the most fun holiday traditions: the stockings! These particular stocking stuffers are pop culture-inspired, so the TV and movie buffs in the house will love digging into these cute, inexpensive gifts this season.

Cedric Diggory's Wand
$40
from wbshop.com
Ron F***ing Swanson Barbecue Sauce
$15
from ronswansongrill.com
Arrested Development Magnets
$8
from etsy.com
Huck Needs a Hug shotglass
$14
from cafepress.com
Winter Is Coming Sweatshirt
$23
from etsy.com
Stud Earrings
$10
from etsy.com
Custom Carrie Bradshaw Necklace
$27
from etsy.com
Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans
$10
from amazon.com
Becky With the Good Hair Sticker
$3
from redbubble.com
"I am the Supreme" Bracelet
$16
from etsy.com
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: The Illustrated Edition
$24
from amazon.com
Sex and the City Samantha Saint Prayer Candle
$15
from etsy.com
"I Want to Go to There" Key Chain
$12
from etsy.com
"You're My Person" Keychain
$8
from etsy.com
Tank Top
$20
from etsy.com
Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man's Fundamentals For Delicious Living
$20
from amazon.com
Creatures Playing Cards
$17
from shop.universalorlando.com
Various Artists: Holidays Rule
$10
from amazon.com
Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)
$9
from amazon.com
Colour Me Good Coloring Book
$13
from amazon.com
Harry Potter Coloring Book
$12
from amazon.com
FBI Wanted Poster
$14
from etsy.com
Yes Please
$14
from amazon.com
Mockingjay Pin
$7
from amazon.com
"Zou Bisou Bisou" Vinyl
$8
from amazon.com
Edward Cullen Action Figure
$15
from amazon.com
Central Perk Mug
$20
from nbcuniversalstore.com
Arrested Development Pencil Set
$13
from etsy.com
Netflix Addict Pin
$2
from etsy.com
Jon Snow POP Figurine
$10
from fun.com
Saved By the Bell Zack Morris Vinyl Pop Figurine
$11
from amazon.com
