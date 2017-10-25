The Roseanne Cast Reunites 20 Years Later For the First Photos From the Reboot

Image Source: Everett Collection

Our first good look at the Roseanne reboot is here, and our hearts are practically buckling under all of this nostalgia. Most of the cast of the beloved sitcom, which ran between 1988 to 1997, have returned to bring the Conner family back together again. ABC shared a photo of the first read-through, giving us an official glimpse at everyone who's back on board.

Laurie Metcalfe (who played Roseanne's sister, Jackie), Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), Michael Fishman (D.J. Conner), and Sarah Chalke (who appeared as Becky in the show's original run) all attended the table read. Although John Goodman's character, Conner patriarch Dan, died in the series finale, it looks like even he couldn't resist bringing the show into the 2000s (we'll just go ahead and assure they're ignoring that past plot point, à la the Will & Grace revival).

#Roseanne is coming back to ABC in 2018! Here's a look at the first table read! pic.twitter.com/Nzh8Pn7vK4 — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) October 17, 2017

New additions to the cast include Shameless star Emma Kenney as Harris Conner (Sara and David's daughter), as well as a few other young actors to play kids on the show. Despite some fresh faces on Roseanne, don't expect things to change too much — the original show's executive producers Barr, Tom Werner, and Bruce Helford are all working on the project (as well as Whitney Cummings, who is acting as co-runner).

An official release date has yet to be announced, but we do know it'll be back at some point in 2018. Once you clear your calendars, take a look at all the other behind-the-scenes shots we've been blessed with!

What. Is. Happening. #Roseanne A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings) on Oct 20, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT





Behind the scenes at #Roseanne. Are you a Darlene or a Becky? I'd say I'm part Darlene, part Becky, part Fran Drescher. Regram @morgan_murphy A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings) on Oct 21, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT









been having the best time shooting @roseanneonabc im soo excited for u alll to see it🤗🤗🤗💕💕heres a pic from today with cutest @jayden_rey 🦋🌻🌷🎬 A post shared by Emma Kenney (@emmarosekenney) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT





DJ!!!! Is it incest to be in love with my childhood TV brother? #roseanne A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT



