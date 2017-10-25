The Roseanne Cast Reunites 20 Years Later For the First Photos From the Reboot

 Skip Nav
Image Source: Everett Collection

Our first good look at the Roseanne reboot is here, and our hearts are practically buckling under all of this nostalgia. Most of the cast of the beloved sitcom, which ran between 1988 to 1997, have returned to bring the Conner family back together again. ABC shared a photo of the first read-through, giving us an official glimpse at everyone who's back on board.

Laurie Metcalfe (who played Roseanne's sister, Jackie), Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), Michael Fishman (D.J. Conner), and Sarah Chalke (who appeared as Becky in the show's original run) all attended the table read. Although John Goodman's character, Conner patriarch Dan, died in the series finale, it looks like even he couldn't resist bringing the show into the 2000s (we'll just go ahead and assure they're ignoring that past plot point, à la the Will & Grace revival).

New additions to the cast include Shameless star Emma Kenney as Harris Conner (Sara and David's daughter), as well as a few other young actors to play kids on the show. Despite some fresh faces on Roseanne, don't expect things to change too much — the original show's executive producers Barr, Tom Werner, and Bruce Helford are all working on the project (as well as Whitney Cummings, who is acting as co-runner).

An official release date has yet to be announced, but we do know it'll be back at some point in 2018. Once you clear your calendars, take a look at all the other behind-the-scenes shots we've been blessed with!

