15 Sexy Movies to Stream on Netflix in November

If you're like Marvin Gaye and are in need of some "sexual healing," fear not. Netflix has you covered with its wide assortment of steamy romances. Its new offerings range from crime comedies like The Whole Nine Yards to period dramas like The Reader. We've rounded up a comprehensive list of some of the sexiest movies to instantly stream this month, so grab some popcorn and get cozy!

The Whole Nine Yards — Available Nov. 1
The Reader — Available Nov. 1
The Homesman — Available Nov. 5
Cherry Pop — Available Nov. 22
The Queen of Spain — Available Nov. 28
The Details — Available Nov. 30
Blue Is the Warmest Color
She's Gotta Have It
Never Let Me Go
Carol
Don't Blame the Kid
Magic Mike
Sleeping With Other People
Before Midnight
Bridget Jones's Diary
