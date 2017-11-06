 Skip Nav
15 of the Sexiest TV Shows to Stream on Netflix This Month

Steamy television has entered the mainstream after a long stay in the guilty pleasure department. For lovers of scandal and drama everywhere, Netflix has been releasing a slough of racy, exciting original series like Mindhunter and Suburra: Blood on Rome. This month, we'll see additions of much-anticipated shows like Marvel's The Punisher and Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It on the streaming service.

The Punisher — Available Nov. 17
She's Gotta Have It — Available Nov. 23
Frontier: Season 2 — Available Nov. 24
Being Mary Jane
The L Word
Mad Men
Gossip Girl
Greenleaf
Suburra: Blood on Rome
How to Get Away With Murder
Scandal
Riverdale
The Originals
Mindhunter
The Mist
