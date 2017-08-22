 Skip Nav
The Hands-Down Sexiest Jon Snow Moments on Game of Thrones

Let's be real: Among the many reasons to watch Game of Thrones is the eye candy — especially Kit Harington as Jon Snow. He's the saddest, sexiest bastard in the Seven Kingdoms, and between his hot cave trysts, that gorgeous stare, and the many times he looks broodingly out at the world while his beautiful curls blow in the wind, there are just way too many swoon-worthy Jon Snow moments to count. That said, we've done our part to collect the best of the best Jon Snow GIFs for your viewing pleasure, so take it all in, then check out some of his NSFW naked moments on the show because why not?

When he lets out a slow smile and it's almost too much
When he gives a look that makes you honestly start to sweat
When he walks with a purpose and hot damn
When he looks at Ygritte and your heart melts
When he's shirtless in bed and holy sh*t
No, seriously, let's appreciate another angle
When he's putting on a brave face
When he's shirtless and showing off those abs
When he's laughing and you're like "See?! He smiles!"
When his stare makes YOU stare
When he's rocking that man bun like nobody's business
When he takes Daenerys's hand and you actually gasp
When he's surrounded by snow and looking truly beautiful
When he's breathing heavily and suddenly so are you
When he's fearless as hell
When he raises his eyebrows and you're like, "Oh hey."
When he looks genuinely happy
When Ygritte says what we're all thinking
When his hair blows in the breeze so beautifully, even Beyoncé would be jealous
When he's very, very ready for his close-up
When he does that sexy squint that gets you every time
When he looks so damn sad and you just want to hug him
When, ohmygod, this
When he's the world's cutest older brother and your heart CANNOT
When he gets naked in the cave with Ygritte
When he goes in for the kiss
And when he's just sitting there looking really, really good
