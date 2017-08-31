 Skip Nav
These Stephen King Tattoos Will Make Any Horror Buff Itchy For New Ink

The old saying is "scared out of your skin," but these tattoos inspired by horror legend Stephen King will scare you right into yours. Ranging from subtle and cute to downright terrifying, King fans have really changed the game when it comes to tribute tattoos.

Whether you're a Dark Tower devotee or you can't get enough Carrie, there's body art here for you . . . and then some. People have even taken the plunge on tattoos from the new It movie already! If that's not dedication, we don't know what is. And if you can get through this gallery without getting spooked, you should consider getting a King tattoo of your own.

