15 Taylor Swift Gifts to Get You Ready For the Release of Reputation

Are you ready for it, Swifties? Taylor Swift's sixth album, Reputation, comes out soon, and the singer already has a ton of merchandise to get you pumped for the big release. From a "Rep" hat to an "I [Heart] T.S." shirt, there are tons of ways you can show your fan pride on Nov. 10. So, what are you waiting for? Start adding these items to your shopping cart now! And if that's not enough, we have plenty of other gifts to satisfy your Taylor Swift obsession.

Album Cover Tee
$45
Buy Now
Reputation CD and Target Exclusive Magazine Vol 1
$20
Buy Now
Rose Gold Snake Ring
$60
Buy Now
Profile Photo Tee
$45
Buy Now
Black Phone Stand
$15
Buy Now
Song Title Long Sleeve Tee
$50
Buy Now
Reputation CD and Target Exclusive Magazine Vol 2
$20
Buy Now
Reversible Terry Pullover
$65
Buy Now
Gold Snake Ring
$60
Buy Now
Grey Single Tee
$45
Buy Now
Embroidered Crop Tee
$50
Buy Now
Embroidered Wool Hat
$40
Buy Now
Silver Snake Ring
$60
Buy Now
Black Hooded Pullover With Snake Design
$75
Buy Now
Reputation CD
$15
Buy Now
