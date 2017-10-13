12 Movies and Shows You Recognize Mindhunter's Jonathan Groff From

Jonathan Groff has been in the spotlight for quite some time now, but he's sure to gain even more critical acclaim for his upcoming role in Netflix's Mindhunter. The 32-year-old actor first got his start on Broadway, but he certainly isn't a stranger to television. Aside from playing Rachel Berry's love interest (and eventual husband) on Glee, he also has a huge following from HBO's short-lived drama Looking. Not to mention most Disney fans know him from a little movie called Frozen. See the rest of his biggest roles ahead.