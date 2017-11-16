 Skip Nav
Pop Culture White Elephant Gifts Everyone Will Fight Over

The holidays are here, and if you have a white elephant gift exchange coming up this week, we've got you covered — especially if you love pop culture. Click through to find silly, weird, and cool gifts to get your white elephant party started — there may even be stuff you want for real!

Parks and Recreation Treat Yo Self Mug
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ron F***ing Swanson Barbecue Sauce
$15
from ronswansongrill.com
Buy Now
Seinfeld No Soup For You T-Shirt
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Winter Is Coming Sweatshirt
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Throw Pillow
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Clark Griswold Goblet
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mr. Hanky Ornament
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
I Know Him! Pint Glass
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Wet Bandits T-Shirt
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Call Me Maeby tee
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
boohoo
Eva Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal Jumper
$25
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Sweaters
Game of Thrones Pop! Television Daenerys Targaryen Figurine
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Grumpy Cat Plush Toy
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Ornament
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Beatles Figurine Ornaments
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter Socks
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fiona Goode Doll
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Seth MacFarlane's Holiday For Swing
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Stark and Lannister Salt and Pepper Shakers
$26
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Friends How You Doin' T-Shirt
$25
from nbcstore.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Drinkware
Elf Pint Glass Set
$30
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Drinkware
Playing Cards
$6
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Chocolate Frogs Four-Pack
$50
from shop.universalorlando.com
Buy Now
Working On My Night Cheese Needlepoint
$36
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Crown Ornament
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Red's Kitchen Mug
$11
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
A Christmas Story Shot Glass Set
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Let It Jon Snow Sweatshirt
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
