How I Got 2 Different Looks From 1 Wedding Dress — All on a Budget

When my husband and I decided to get married, we instantly agreed on a few things about our wedding day. We knew we wanted a celebration that was cruelty-free (we're vegan), waste-free, and stress-free. For us, that meant eloping to the redwoods in Northern California and doing a private ceremony. It also meant that we wouldn't waste money or stress on a huge reception, extravagant outfits, or a big honeymoon.

But that didn't mean I couldn't get the glamorous look I'd always dreamed of. That was something I wasn't willing to sacrifice, and I'm happy to say I didn't have to. I immediately started looking around for a dress that would align with our values. I wanted something that was ethically sourced, eco-friendly, and, most importantly, affordable. Thankfully, I found exactly what I was looking for, and it didn't take very long to pull it all together.

Ahead, read about the details of my wedding day, my bohemian dress, and how I managed to get two different looks out of it — all while on a budget.