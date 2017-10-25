 Skip Nav
How I Got 2 Different Looks From 1 Wedding Dress — All on a Budget

When my husband and I decided to get married, we instantly agreed on a few things about our wedding day. We knew we wanted a celebration that was cruelty-free (we're vegan), waste-free, and stress-free. For us, that meant eloping to the redwoods in Northern California and doing a private ceremony. It also meant that we wouldn't waste money or stress on a huge reception, extravagant outfits, or a big honeymoon.

But that didn't mean I couldn't get the glamorous look I'd always dreamed of. That was something I wasn't willing to sacrifice, and I'm happy to say I didn't have to. I immediately started looking around for a dress that would align with our values. I wanted something that was ethically sourced, eco-friendly, and, most importantly, affordable. Thankfully, I found exactly what I was looking for, and it didn't take very long to pull it all together.

Ahead, read about the details of my wedding day, my bohemian dress, and how I managed to get two different looks out of it — all while on a budget.

The Eco-Friendly Designer
The Reebok Sneakers
The Design
The Small Details
The Long Sleeves
The Cost
The Flower Crown
My Locally Made Bouquet
My Minimal Makeup
My Bare Feet
His Dr. Martens Shoes
My "Something Blue"
New Location, New Look
The Birdcage Veil
The Dark Lip
The Naked Ladies
The Fabric
The Ivory Trim
The Earrings
The Slit
The Shoes
The Cape
My Ring
His Ring
