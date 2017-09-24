 Skip Nav
These 13 Sweaters Look So Expensive, but They're All From Amazon — and Under $25!

We're ready to stock up on Fall sweaters, but we don't want to spend too much money while doing it. Thank goodness for Amazon — the online retailer has a massive selection of knits at insanely low prices. Whether you want something loose and comfortable or colorful and statement-making, we've got choices that will totally impress you. Take a look at our favorite options under $25 and score a few before they sell out. With deals like this, we have no doubt they'll be gone in the blink of an eye. What are you waiting for? It's time to shop!

ACuteLittleDuck Oversize Knitted Sweater
$16
ABD Off-the-Shoulder Sweater
$10
Beautife V-Neck Sweater
$16
Fisace Knitted Cardigan
$24
Imily Bela Knit Cropped Sweater
$16
Hemlock Pullover Sweater
$7
Fullin V-Neck Loose-Fit Sweater
$6
ZXZY Heart Patchwork Sweater
$20
Pinksee Turtleneck Sweater
$22
Hemlock Knitted Cotton Sweater
$20
Alinfu Knit Sweater
$24
Simplee Pullover Sweater
$22
