 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
The Weekend Outfits Every Woman Should Try
Street Style
100 Easy Outfits to Try When You Have Zero Clue What to Wear
Fall Fashion
19 On-Trend Fall Flats That Every Fashion Girl Needs in Her Wardrobe
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Bride Had a Magical Lake Como Wedding, but Her Stunning Dress Stole the Show

When you're getting married in Italy — at Lake Como, no less — it's safe to say that the wedding dress is going to be one to remember. Anastasia married longtime love Mike Maasik at a beautiful estate called Villa del Balbianello. (The couple even had the most amazing wedding hashtag, #comowaywithus.) While the crystal-blue waters and scenic landscape served as the perfect backdrop, we couldn't keep our eyes off of the bride's not one but three stunning gowns.

For the rehearsal dinner, Anastasia wore a strapless Maria Witkin column gown that featured a side slit. Then, for her fairy-tale moment, the bride walked down the aisle wearing an Elizabeth Kennedy gown that featured an overlay cape detail. The wedding dress reminded us of something Audrey Hepburn would wear. For the reception, she then switched into an off-the-shoulder Elizabeth Kennedy gown that featured sheer embroidered sleeves. Read on to have a look at the gorgeous couple's wedding.

Related
If You Think This Russian Bride's $7-Million Engagement Ring Is Extravagant, Just Wait Till You See Her Dress

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsWedding DressesBridalWedding
Join The Conversation
Queen Letizia
Everything You Need to Know About Queen Letizia of Spain's Incredible Wedding Gown
by Alessandra Foresto
Marrying Your Partner With No In-Laws
Relationships
A Letter to the Mother-in-Law and Father-in-Law I'll Never Have
by Caitlin Hacker
Groom's Emotional Reaction During the First Look
Relationships
by Lauren Levy
Wedding at an Art Museum
Wedding
An Art Museum Was the Perfect Wedding Venue to Exhibit This Couple's Love
by Nicole Yi
My Family Skipped My Transgender Wedding | Personal Essay
Wedding
I'm Transgender, and My Family Refused to Attend My Wedding
by Caleb Camacho
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds