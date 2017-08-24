This Bride Had a Magical Lake Como Wedding, but Her Stunning Dress Stole the Show

When you're getting married in Italy — at Lake Como, no less — it's safe to say that the wedding dress is going to be one to remember. Anastasia married longtime love Mike Maasik at a beautiful estate called Villa del Balbianello. (The couple even had the most amazing wedding hashtag, #comowaywithus.) While the crystal-blue waters and scenic landscape served as the perfect backdrop, we couldn't keep our eyes off of the bride's not one but three stunning gowns.

For the rehearsal dinner, Anastasia wore a strapless Maria Witkin column gown that featured a side slit. Then, for her fairy-tale moment, the bride walked down the aisle wearing an Elizabeth Kennedy gown that featured an overlay cape detail. The wedding dress reminded us of something Audrey Hepburn would wear. For the reception, she then switched into an off-the-shoulder Elizabeth Kennedy gown that featured sheer embroidered sleeves. Read on to have a look at the gorgeous couple's wedding.