Anna Faris Is Winning the Red Carpet — and She's Not Even at the Emmys Yet

Just a glimpse from the back and Anna Faris in a slip of a bright Marc Jacobs gown is already a favorite of Emmys night. We got a glimpse of the actress as she made her way to her car via Instagram, and all we can say is: glamour. Anna's bold purple Marc Jacobs gown features a strappy, bare back, and while the rest of the gown is still a mystery, we've seen just enough to say she's already winning the red carpet (before she's even arrived).