Award Season
We're Gladly Pressing Pause on Fashion Week to Admire the Emmys Red Carpet
Who's Winning the Emmys Red Carpet? You Be the Judge
Look Back at the Emmys Outfits Everyone Still Remembers From 2016
Anna Faris Is Winning the Red Carpet — and She's Not Even at the Emmys Yet

Just a glimpse from the back and Anna Faris in a slip of a bright Marc Jacobs gown is already a favorite of Emmys night. We got a glimpse of the actress as she made her way to her car via Instagram, and all we can say is: glamour. Anna's bold purple Marc Jacobs gown features a strappy, bare back, and while the rest of the gown is still a mystery, we've seen just enough to say she's already winning the red carpet (before she's even arrived).

