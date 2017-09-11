This Bride's Wedding Dress Landed Her in Vogue, but Wait Till You See What the Bridesmaids Wore

It's not every day we peel our eyes away from a stunning wedding dress to "ooh" and "ahh" over what the bridesmaids wore, but looking at photos from Annabelle Caufman Soudavar and Maximilian Moehlmann's big day, that's exactly what happened. While the bride's classic Carolina Herrera was no doubt breathtaking — especially when the lacy, fitted number was paired with a long, dramatic veil — the ladies who stood by her side wore different floral dresses, a fun, trendy choice that simply made us swoon.

Annabelle wanted it this way, though. "I had asked that they all select their own dresses with the direction that they should be pale, romantic, and floral," she told Vogue, which covered the chic East Hampton wedding. "I wanted everyone's individual style to come through, and for my friends to feel beautiful and like themselves."

The choice definitely paid off in the end: everyone looked so stylish, we're starting to wish we were in that wedding party! Scroll through for more views of Annabelle's gown, then check out what the bridesmaids — including fashion influencer Hannah Bronfman — wore.