Ashley Graham Found an End-of-Summer Bikini That Flatters Your Arms Like No Other

Ashley Graham spent Labor Day weekend in the Hamptons with a group of friends. Though it might have been the last few days of Summer, Ashley didn't wear a swimsuit that was ridiculously splashy or bold. Instead, her black two-piece was classic. The string bottom is one she might mix and match with any top, but Ashley's cap-sleeved design was likely her most flattering option.

Just look at how the slightly ruched crop top drew attention to Ashley's toned arms and the shape of her waist. Ashley completed her look with a gold nameplate necklace and olive cat-eye sunglasses. Read on for a glimpse, then shop similar tops that you can keep in rotation all year long. You know, just in case the vacation bug comes biting.