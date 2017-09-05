Ashley Graham Black Bikini on Labor Day 2017
Ashley Graham Found an End-of-Summer Bikini That Flatters Your Arms Like No Other
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Ashley Graham Found an End-of-Summer Bikini That Flatters Your Arms Like No Other
Ashley Graham spent Labor Day weekend in the Hamptons with a group of friends. Though it might have been the last few days of Summer, Ashley didn't wear a swimsuit that was ridiculously splashy or bold. Instead, her black two-piece was classic. The string bottom is one she might mix and match with any top, but Ashley's cap-sleeved design was likely her most flattering option.
Just look at how the slightly ruched crop top drew attention to Ashley's toned arms and the shape of her waist. Ashley completed her look with a gold nameplate necklace and olive cat-eye sunglasses. Read on for a glimpse, then shop similar tops that you can keep in rotation all year long. You know, just in case the vacation bug comes biting.
LSpace Swimwear L-Active Bowie Wrap Cropped Rashguard - 8153167
$99
from Swimoutlet
CHROMAT Uniform Bikini Top in Black
$219
from REVOLVE
Womens Black knot front cross back bikini top
$44
from River Island
Beth Richards Sophia Bikini Top
$130
0previous images
-19more images