Ashley Graham Found an End-of-Summer Bikini That Flatters Your Arms Like No Other

Ashley Graham spent Labor Day weekend in the Hamptons with a group of friends. Though it might have been the last few days of Summer, Ashley didn't wear a swimsuit that was ridiculously splashy or bold. Instead, her black two-piece was classic. The string bottom is one she might mix and match with any top, but Ashley's cap-sleeved design was likely her most flattering option.

Just look at how the slightly ruched crop top drew attention to Ashley's toned arms and the shape of her waist. Ashley completed her look with a gold nameplate necklace and olive cat-eye sunglasses. Read on for a glimpse, then shop similar tops that you can keep in rotation all year long. You know, just in case the vacation bug comes biting.

Marysia Swim Mexico Top
L-Space L-Active Bowie Wrap Rashguard
Vitamin A Ballerina Wrap Top
Chromat Uniform Bikini Top
River Island Knot Bikini Top
Beth Richards Sophia Bikini Top
L-Space Dixie Bikini Top
Marysia Swim
Mexico Top
from shopbop.com
$179
L-Space
LSpace Swimwear L-Active Bowie Wrap Cropped Rashguard - 8153167
from Swimoutlet
$99
Vitamin A
Ballerina Wrap Top
from shoptiques.com
$120
REVOLVE
CHROMAT Uniform Bikini Top in Black
from REVOLVE
$219
River Island
Womens Black knot front cross back bikini top
from River Island
$44
shopbop.com
Beth Richards Sophia Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$130
L-Space
Dixie Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$92
