Ashley Graham Teaches Her Mom How to "Casually Model" in This Adorable 'Gram

Ashley Graham isn't shy about posting a steamy bikinigram. The Sports Illustrated supermodel can make everything from a white one-piece to a red, strappy bikini look sexy. But our favorite on her happens to be the leopard print.

Over the weekend, the model showed off this design in a Swimsuits for All bikini while vacationing with her mom. Though Ashley previously wore the leopard swimsuit with its matching bottoms, this time around, she switched it up in black. The star adorably captioned the photo, "Teaching mom how to casually model. Read ahead to see how she rocked the same bikini not once, but twice.

— Additional reporting by Marina Liao