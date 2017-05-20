You Might Mistake Bella Hadid's Little White Bikini For Lingerie

Between the red carpets and photo shoots at Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid had time to sunbathe on a boat — and she did it in one hot bikini. The supermodel shared a Boomerang of herself lounging in white separates, the lacy top being dangerously close to a bra.

But that's just the style these days — in fact we found plenty of designs just like it. Bella elongated her legs with a high-leg bottom, and later covered up her suit with a crochet dress, swapping rose-tinted glasses for round retro ones. While Bella's look of the day was ultimately quite romantic, she couldn't help but add a sporty touch when she hit the streets. All it took was a pair of high top sneakers.