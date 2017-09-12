We're in Trouble Because We Want All 18 Pairs of These Cute Loafers

Loafers are an excellent Fall shoe option. If you're not quite ready to buy a pair of boots, they are a classy and polished alternative that is equally impactful. We dug through the web to find you the best styles for the season. Whether you want a neutral option for work or a whimsical pair to wear on the weekends, we uncovered a plethora of choices. Consider them an investment piece because you'll wear them so often — trust us. Waste no time, and peruse our favorite pairs for your consideration. Do it now before these gems sell out; we're predicting that these will be the hottest kicks for Autumn.