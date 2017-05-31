 Skip Nav
14 Perfect Suits For Bustier Beach Babes

We're taking the frustration out of swimsuit shopping one step at a time; if you're more well-endowed up top, tune in because this one's for you. Having a larger bust might inspire jealousy among your girlfriends, but it can be a tricky situation to dress for the beach if you don't know quite how to support what you've got.

The truth is that it's not that hard to find suits that are as cute as they are practical for your shape as long as you look for underwire or molded cups to support ample cleavage. Likewise, you're best advised to steer clear of ruffles or embellishments that can add volume or draw the eye up top. Not to worry; we've pulled the best swimwear on the market to complement your shape. Read on for the tips and tricks, then keep reading to find your best match.

  • Look for bra-style tops with underwire and adjustable straps.
  • Banded halter tops with thick ties offer great support without the expected underwire.
  • Molded cups provide extra support and are available in many different styles.
  • Explore suits marked D+, which are constructed to support a larger bust.

Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak and Nikita Ramsinghani

This Solid & Striped The Jane Triangle Bikini ($88) features a ruching detail in the front.

This Solid & Striped The Jane Triangle Bikini ($88) features a ruching detail in the front.

NET-A-PORTER.COM Two-Piece Swimwear
Solid and Striped - The Jane Striped Triangle Bikini - Yellow
$176 $88
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Two-Piece Swimwear
This Vince Camuto Underwire One-Piece ($110) helps keep everything in place.

This Vince Camuto Underwire One-Piece ($110) helps keep everything in place.

Vince Camuto
Women's Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
$110
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto One-Piece Swimwear
Want a one-piece with a colorful pattern? This Tory Burch Garden Party One-Piece ($250) has got you covered.

Want a one-piece with a colorful pattern? This Tory Burch Garden Party One-Piece ($250) has got you covered.

Tory Burch
Garden Party One Piece
$250
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Tory Burch One-Piece Swimwear
This Flagpole Electra Underwire Bikini Top ($200) will give you the support you need.

This Flagpole Electra Underwire Bikini Top ($200) will give you the support you need.

Barneys New York Two-Piece Swimwear
Flagpole Swim Women's Electra Underwire Bikini Top
$200
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Two-Piece Swimwear
This Mara Hoffman Cropped Cami Underwire Bikini Top ($108) features a beautiful floral pattern.

This Mara Hoffman Cropped Cami Underwire Bikini Top ($108) features a beautiful floral pattern.

Mara Hoffman
Cropped Cami Underwire Bikini Top
$155 $108.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear
If you want a one-piece that gives you a slimming effect as well, opt for this paneled Tory Burch Batik Floral-Print Underwired Swimsuit ($250).

If you want a one-piece that gives you a slimming effect as well, opt for this paneled Tory Burch Batik Floral-Print Underwired Swimsuit ($250).

Tory Burch
Batik Floral-print Underwired Swimsuit - Papaya
$250
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tory Burch One-Piece Swimwear
Go for a classic black bikini like this The Bikini Lab Underwire Bikini Top ($17).

Go for a classic black bikini like this The Bikini Lab Underwire Bikini Top ($17).

Nordstrom Rack Two-Piece Swimwear
The Bikini Lab Underwire Bikini Top
$34 $16.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Two-Piece Swimwear
How cute is this GabiFresh Milestone Convertible Bikini Top ($74)? The cactus print is perfect for the Summer.

How cute is this GabiFresh Milestone Convertible Bikini Top ($74)? The cactus print is perfect for the Summer.

Nordstrom Plus Swimwear
Plus Size Women's Gabifresh Milestone Convertible Bikini Top
$74
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Swimwear
When in doubt, opt for a halter style like this Forever 21 Plus Size Netted Bikini Top ($20) to give your chest the boost it needs.

When in doubt, opt for a halter style like this Forever 21 Plus Size Netted Bikini Top ($20) to give your chest the boost it needs.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Netted Bikini Top
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Swimwear
For a boho vibe, opt for this Laundry by Shelli Segal Medallion Halter One-Piece Swimsuit ($111).

For a boho vibe, opt for this Laundry by Shelli Segal Medallion Halter One-Piece Swimsuit ($111).

Laundry by Shelli Segal
Medallion Halter One Piece Swimsuit
$130
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Laundry by Shelli Segal One-Piece Swimwear
If you're looking for something a little more shiny, opt for this Norma Kamali Studded Bikini ($480).

If you're looking for something a little more shiny, opt for this Norma Kamali Studded Bikini ($480).

Norma Kamali
Studded Bikini - Black
$800 $480
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali Two-Piece Swimwear
This red Eloquii Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Bikini Top ($80) features an underwire sling bra to give you the amazing support and shaping capabilities you crave.

This red Eloquii Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Bikini Top ($80) features an underwire sling bra to give you the amazing support and shaping capabilities you crave.

ELOQUII
Plus Size Off the Shoulder Ruffle Bikini Top
$79.90
from ELOQUII
Buy Now See more ELOQUII Plus Swimwear
The one print you're going to be seeing a lot of this Summer is gingham. Hop on the trend by trying this ASOS Mix and Match Longline Bandeau Bikini Top ($29).

The one print you're going to be seeing a lot of this Summer is gingham. Hop on the trend by trying this ASOS Mix and Match Longline Bandeau Bikini Top ($29).

Asos
Mix and Match Longline Bandeau Bikini Top in Gingham
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
This '50s-inspired Emilio Pucci Printed Triangle Bikini ($285) also features ruffle detailing.

This '50s-inspired Emilio Pucci Printed Triangle Bikini ($285) also features ruffle detailing.

Emilio Pucci
Printed Triangle Bikini
$475 $285
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Emilio Pucci Two-Piece Swimwear
