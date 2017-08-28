What to Wear to Every Kind of Fall Wedding

Summer might be winding down, but that doesn't mean wedding season is over — far from it, in fact. (October is the new June, after all.) No, you likely have a schedule packed with Fall fetes, not to mention a closet full of Summer party dresses that need a rest. If your goal is to make it through a new slew of nuptials in season-appropriate style, we've got you covered. Ahead, we've shopped out an assortment of dresses in luxe fabrics and rich colors and prints for every budget; so whether you're headed to a ballroom or a barn, your wedding guest look will be perfectly on point.

