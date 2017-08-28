 Skip Nav
What to Wear to Every Kind of Fall Wedding

Summer might be winding down, but that doesn't mean wedding season is over — far from it, in fact. (October is the new June, after all.) No, you likely have a schedule packed with Fall fetes, not to mention a closet full of Summer party dresses that need a rest. If your goal is to make it through a new slew of nuptials in season-appropriate style, we've got you covered. Ahead, we've shopped out an assortment of dresses in luxe fabrics and rich colors and prints for every budget; so whether you're headed to a ballroom or a barn, your wedding guest look will be perfectly on point.

Go all-ruffled-everything in this stylish (and sustainable!) Amur Pearl Gown ($588).
Florals and velvet are both totally on tap for Fall, and you'll nail both trends at once in this sultry Zara Midi Dress With Elastic Waist ($80).
Who says tulle is only for the bride? This French Connection Valentin Sheer Jersey Off-Shoulder Midi Dress ($248) is floaty, flirty, and totally festive.
For less formal fetes, this Michael Michael Kors Cutout Stretch-Knit Dress ($175) is comfy to wear and effortlessly stylish. Just add gold accessories for extra polish.
Red is the MVP color of the upcoming season, and in this C/MEO Collective Strapless Making Waves Dress ($285), you'll for sure be in the running for best dressed guest.
A tuxedo-style option like this & Other Stories Blazer Dress ($115) is a sexy way to flip the script on the wedding guest dress code. RelatedThe Ultimate Guide to Wedding Dress Codes — and 47 Looks to Match
If you dig the vintage vibe, this Ashness Mixed Print Dress in Roses Print ($225) has your name all over it.
Classic black gets the textured treatment on this Rebecca Vallance Pulitzer Cutout Plissé-Lace Dress ($480).
A high-shine option like this H&M Shimmering Metallic Dress ($55) is a wallet-friendly way to do evening wear.
A maxi dress with a minimal carbon footprint like this Reformation Dahlia Dress ($428) is the perfect feel-good find for wedding season.
You won't be able to resist twirling in this tiered Free People Beverly Color Block Maxi Dress ($300).
Just because Summer's over doesn't mean you have to abandon your boho vibe. This bold-printed Nanette Lepore Lady Jane Silk Dress ($598) is lovely and luxe and converts to strapless.
This Fall will for sure have you seeing spots as polka dots make a return to top trend status. A simple silhouette like this J.Crew Tie-Strap Dress in Polka Dot ($90) keeps the look from veering toward the Minnie Mouse vibe.
Fall was made for rustic weddings — and so was this dreamy floral Fame and Partners Queen Ann Maxi Dress ($299).
Yes, floor length sequins can be soft and understated. Just check out this Mango Sequin Embroidered Dress ($250). RelatedWedding-Guest Shoes So Comfy, You'll Be on the Dance Floor All Night Long
A bright color-blocked sheath like this Staud Enzo Two-Tone Shantung Dress ($315) packs just the right amount of punch.
Can't decide between floral, lace, velvet, or frills? Don't. This Rebecca Taylor Floral Jacquard & Velvet Dress ($895) has a little bit of each without looking over the top.
In on-trend marigold, this silky Topshop Jaquard Knot Front Midi Dress ($110) feels retro and modern at the same time.
A sleek sheath like this Likely Driggs Strapless Dress ($178) means you can go minimalist or up the ante with statement accessories.
Heading to a casual backyard affair? This J.O.A. Off-the-Shoulder Smocking Dress ($95) is equal parts comfy and cute.
The intricate construction of this Keepsake Hide and Seek Dress ($225) makes for an anything-but-basic LBD.
Red, ruffly, and bra friendly? Yes, please. This Eloquii Ruffle Detail Fit and Flare Dress ($105) has got it all.
Get your shimmer on in this Zhivago The Madeleine Ashton Dress ($396).
Blush for Fall? Totally. This ASOS Lace Pinny Scallop Edge Prom Midi Dress ($119) is like your favorite Marysia swimsuit, but in dress form. RelatedEvery Dress You Need From ASOS For All Those Fall Weddings
If anyone knows the wedding game, it's Vera Wang. Try an option from her diffusion line, like this White by Vera Wang Charmeuse and Chiffon Bridesmaid Dress With Ruffle ($200), for chic formal looks that won't drain your bank account.
