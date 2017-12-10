 Skip Nav
Did Beyoncé Just Find the Ultimate Holiday Party Dress? We Certainly Think So
Did Beyoncé Just Find the Ultimate Holiday Party Dress? We Certainly Think So

Beyoncé has been serving up many eye-catching looks over the past couple of months. But it's her most recent outfit that has us awestruck. The songstress attended a party for Tidal wearing a silver Nina Ricci minidress that is perfect for the holidays. Bey's dress was covered in feathers and she finished her look off with a pair of sparkly silver heels. Keep reading to have a look at her ensemble and buy similar versions for the holidays too.

Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday FashionWinter FashionGet The LookWinterNina RicciHolidayCelebrity StyleBeyoncé KnowlesShopping
