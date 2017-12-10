Did Beyoncé Just Find the Ultimate Holiday Party Dress? We Certainly Think So

Beyoncé has been serving up many eye-catching looks over the past couple of months. But it's her most recent outfit that has us awestruck. The songstress attended a party for Tidal wearing a silver Nina Ricci minidress that is perfect for the holidays. Bey's dress was covered in feathers and she finished her look off with a pair of sparkly silver heels. Keep reading to have a look at her ensemble and buy similar versions for the holidays too.