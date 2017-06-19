6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Bralette Shopping Inspiration 33 Bralettes For Every Type of Girl June 19, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 501 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Let's get one thing straight: a bralette is for showing off. It's not a push-up bra that gives you a boost, and it's not a crop top that bares just a hint of your midriff. A bralette hits you somewhere in the center of your torso. And while it should make you feel sexy — since you are showing skin — it should also speak to your own personal style. If you thought bralettes were only for the bold style stars on your Instagram feed, think again. Whether you're feminine and somewhat modest or you consider yourself a total tomboy, there's a design that'll fit right into your wardrobe. Scroll to shop for one that looks just right or jump right to the category that describes you. Sporty Girlie Minimalist Flirty Romantic

Shop Brands Alexander Wang · Hanky Panky · Free People · Only Hearts · DKNY · Calvin Klein · Express · Forever 21 · Out From Under · Somedays Lovin · DELPOZO · Helmut Lang · Balmain · A.L.C. · Araks · Tibi · Cédric Charlier · River Island · H&M · Tata-Naka · Miguelina · For Love & Lemons · Eberjey 1 If You're Sporty . . . A post shared by Natasha Oakley (@tashoakley) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:45am PDT You want a bralette that lends you support but also makes you appear confident. While you can use your minitop to make a blazer and jeans or a denim skirt feel unexpected, it should also pair perfectly with your leggings and trainers. Try T By Alexander Wang's Black Strappy Bra ($195) for the stretch material and extra support. Alexander Wang Strappy Triangle Bralette $195 from Intermix Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Bras Opt for Hanky Panky's High Neck Bralette ($62) with added mesh. Hanky Panky Women's Natalia High Neck Bralette $62 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Bras Get crafty with Free People's Side Cross Racerback Bra ($38) Free People Side Cross Racerback Hi-Neck Bralette $38$13.98 from South Moon Under Buy Now See more Free People Bras The Open Hearts Feather Weight Bra ($44) features a cute cutout. Only Hearts Feather Weight Rib Triangle Bra Women's Bra $44 from Zappos Buy Now See more Only Hearts Bras DKNY's Energy Seamless Bra ($28) comes in two bold colorways. DKNY Intimates - Energy Seamless Bralette 735257 Women's Bra $28 from Zappos Buy Now See more DKNY Bras Calvin Klein's Modern Cotton Bralette ($34) features the new bold one-shoulder detail. Calvin Klein Modern Cotton One Shoulder Bralette $34 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Sport Tops 2 If You're Girlie . . . A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on Jul 21, 2015 at 9:10am PDT Floral prints or sugary pastel shades will help take your look from intimate to ladylike. The Express One Eleven Bra ($30) has a flavorful floral print. Express One Eleven Unlined Floral Lace Bralette $29 from Express Buy Now See more Express Bras Forever 21's Sweetheart Lace Bra ($13) comes cute and cropped. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Sweetheart Lace Bralette $12.90$10.32 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Bras Hanky Panky's Rose Red Retro Bralette ($64) will stand out for miles. Hanky Panky Rose Red Retro Lace Bralette $64$44.80 from Dillard's Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Bras Zimmermann's Winsome Bow Bralette ($312) features an extra something. Hanky Panky Rose Red Retro Lace Bralette $64$44.80 from Dillard's Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Bras You'll love the overlay on Out From Under's Double Layer Bralette ($49) Out From Under Double Layer Festival Bralette $49 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Out From Under Bras The Somedays Lovin' Sweettalker Bralette ($45) has a comfortable fit and comes in a dreamy shade. Somedays Lovin Sweettalker Bra Top $45 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more Somedays Lovin Bras Delpozo's Flower Bralette ($1,500) is a treasured item to add to any wardrobe. DELPOZO flower bralette $1500 from The Webster Buy Now See more DELPOZO Bras 3 If You're Minimalist . . . A post shared by Rumi Neely (@rumineely) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:18pm PST Go for a bra that's simple with few details. You'll want to pair it with all of your sleek, neutral-colored separates. T By Alexander Wang's Leather Bralette ($425) comes in electric red. Alexander Wang Leather bralette $425 from The Outnet Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Sport Tops Helmut Lang's Plain Bra ($106) has extended straps. Helmut Lang plain bra $112.77$73.30 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Helmut Lang Bras Balmain's Leather Bra ($2,025) is perfectly edgy for a night out. Balmain bralette top $2025 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Balmain Bras A.L.C.'s Dries Solid Bralette ($165) is equally comfortable and striking. A.L.C. Dries Solid Bralette $165 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more A.L.C. Sleeveless Tops We love the two-tone colorway of the Araks Yanelis Bralette ($100) Araks Yanelis Bralette $100 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Araks Bras Tibi's Knit Corset Bralette ($350) boasts plenty of structure. Tibi Knit Corset Bralette $350$140 from Tibi Buy Now See more Tibi Sweaters Cedric Charlier's Leather Bralette ($295) comes equipped with thick straps. Cédric Charlier Women's Crisscross-Back Faux Leather Bralette $295$119 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Cédric Charlier Sleeveless Tops 4 If You're Flirty . . . A post shared by Jane Aldridge (@seaofshoes) on Aug 3, 2016 at 2:40pm PDT Go for an interesting color you can pair with all your printed maxi skirts. Look for texture or add-ons such as beading, and definitely don't forget to accessorize your overall look. River Island's Pink Satin Bralette ($32) is perfectly rosy. River Island Womens Pink satin lace non wired bralette $32 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island Bras The Hanky Panky Lillian Bralette ($66) features extra texture thanks to both fringe and lace. Hanky Panky Lillian Bralette $66$22.99 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Bras You'll love the deep magenta shade of H&M's Lace Bralette ($20) H&M Lace Bralette $19 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Bras Tata Naka's Beaded Bralette ($558) comes with a splashy sequined pattern. Tata-Naka Tata Naka Beaded Bralette $558 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Tata-Naka Tops Get playful with Forever 21's Fringed Ruched Bralette ($13) Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Fringe Ruched Bralette $12.90$8.99 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Bras Free People's One Eastern Fringed Bralette ($58) is perfect for pairing with a denim skirt and sneakers. Free People Bras FP One Fp One Eastern Fringe Bralette at Free People $58 from Free People Buy Now See more Free People Bras 5 If You're Romantic . . . A post shared by Natalie Lim Suarez (@natalieoffduty) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:32pm PST Look for lacy details or a plunging neckline. While you can wear your romantic bralette with a denim skirt and a simple cover-up, you'll feel just as comfortable rolling around in bed in this design. Go for the Free People Brami Lace Style ($38) which comes in the perfect length. Free People Women's Intimately Fp Brami Longline Lace Bralette $38 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Free People Bras Opt for a dreamy texture like macrame in Charlotte Russe's Bra Top ($17) Charlotte Russe's Bra Top $17 from charlotterusse.com Buy Now The scalloped edge on Miguelina's Zoe Crocheted Cotton Bralette ($230) is a special touch. Miguelina Zoe crocheted cotton bralet $230$115 from The Outnet Buy Now See more Miguelina Tops The For Love & Lemons Etienne Lace Bralette ($137) is strappy and sexy. For Love & Lemons Etienne Lace Bralette $137 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Bras The lace Eberjey Saskia Halter Bralette ($108) features peekaboo back detail. Eberjey Saskia Halter Bralette $108 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more Eberjey Bras Pair Free People's Wild Roses Racerback Bra ($38) with '70s-inspired high-waisted flares. Free People's Wild Roses Racerback Bra $38 from nordstromrack.com Buy Now The Victoria's Secret Laced-Up Bralette ($45) comes in the most eccentric shades. Victoria's Secret Bras Dream Angels The Laced-Up Bralette $5 from Victoria's Secret Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret Bras