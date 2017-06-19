 Skip Nav
33 Bralettes For Every Type of Girl

Bralette Shopping Inspiration

33 Bralettes For Every Type of Girl

Let's get one thing straight: a bralette is for showing off. It's not a push-up bra that gives you a boost, and it's not a crop top that bares just a hint of your midriff. A bralette hits you somewhere in the center of your torso. And while it should make you feel sexy — since you are showing skin — it should also speak to your own personal style.

If you thought bralettes were only for the bold style stars on your Instagram feed, think again. Whether you're feminine and somewhat modest or you consider yourself a total tomboy, there's a design that'll fit right into your wardrobe. Scroll to shop for one that looks just right or jump right to the category that describes you.

1 If You're Sporty . . .

A post shared by Natasha Oakley (@tashoakley) on

You want a bralette that lends you support but also makes you appear confident. While you can use your minitop to make a blazer and jeans or a denim skirt feel unexpected, it should also pair perfectly with your leggings and trainers.

Try T By Alexander Wang's Black Strappy Bra ($195) for the stretch material and extra support.

Try T By Alexander Wang's Black Strappy Bra ($195) for the stretch material and extra support.

Alexander Wang
Strappy Triangle Bralette
$195
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Bras
Opt for Hanky Panky's High Neck Bralette ($62) with added mesh.

Opt for Hanky Panky's High Neck Bralette ($62) with added mesh.

Hanky Panky
Women's Natalia High Neck Bralette
$62
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Bras
Get crafty with Free People's Side Cross Racerback Bra ($38)

Get crafty with Free People's Side Cross Racerback Bra ($38)

Free People
Side Cross Racerback Hi-Neck Bralette
$38$13.98
from South Moon Under
Buy Now See more Free People Bras
The Open Hearts Feather Weight Bra ($44) features a cute cutout.

The Open Hearts Feather Weight Bra ($44) features a cute cutout.

Only Hearts
Feather Weight Rib Triangle Bra Women's Bra
$44
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Only Hearts Bras
DKNY's Energy Seamless Bra ($28) comes in two bold colorways.

DKNY's Energy Seamless Bra ($28) comes in two bold colorways.

DKNY
Intimates - Energy Seamless Bralette 735257 Women's Bra
$28
from Zappos
Buy Now See more DKNY Bras
Calvin Klein's Modern Cotton Bralette ($34) features the new bold one-shoulder detail.

Calvin Klein's Modern Cotton Bralette ($34) features the new bold one-shoulder detail.

Calvin Klein
Modern Cotton One Shoulder Bralette
$34
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Sport Tops
2 If You're Girlie . . .

A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

Floral prints or sugary pastel shades will help take your look from intimate to ladylike.

The Express One Eleven Bra ($30) has a flavorful floral print.

The Express One Eleven Bra ($30) has a flavorful floral print.

Express
One Eleven Unlined Floral Lace Bralette
$29
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Bras
Forever 21's Sweetheart Lace Bra ($13) comes cute and cropped.

Forever 21's Sweetheart Lace Bra ($13) comes cute and cropped.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Sweetheart Lace Bralette
$12.90$10.32
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Bras
Hanky Panky's Rose Red Retro Bralette ($64) will stand out for miles.

Hanky Panky's Rose Red Retro Bralette ($64) will stand out for miles.

Hanky Panky
Rose Red Retro Lace Bralette
$64$44.80
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Bras
Zimmermann's Winsome Bow Bralette ($312) features an extra something.

Zimmermann's Winsome Bow Bralette ($312) features an extra something.

Hanky Panky
Rose Red Retro Lace Bralette
$64$44.80
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Bras
You'll love the overlay on Out From Under's Double Layer Bralette ($49)

You'll love the overlay on Out From Under's Double Layer Bralette ($49)

Out From Under
Double Layer Festival Bralette
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under Bras
The Somedays Lovin' Sweettalker Bralette ($45) has a comfortable fit and comes in a dreamy shade.

The Somedays Lovin' Sweettalker Bralette ($45) has a comfortable fit and comes in a dreamy shade.

Somedays Lovin
Sweettalker Bra Top
$45
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Somedays Lovin Bras
Delpozo's Flower Bralette ($1,500) is a treasured item to add to any wardrobe.

Delpozo's Flower Bralette ($1,500) is a treasured item to add to any wardrobe.

DELPOZO
flower bralette
$1500
from The Webster
Buy Now See more DELPOZO Bras
3 If You're Minimalist . . .

A post shared by Rumi Neely (@rumineely) on

Go for a bra that's simple with few details. You'll want to pair it with all of your sleek, neutral-colored separates.

T By Alexander Wang's Leather Bralette ($425) comes in electric red.

T By Alexander Wang's Leather Bralette ($425) comes in electric red.

Alexander Wang
Leather bralette
$425
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Sport Tops
Helmut Lang's Plain Bra ($106) has extended straps.

Helmut Lang's Plain Bra ($106) has extended straps.

Helmut Lang
plain bra
$112.77$73.30
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Helmut Lang Bras
Balmain's Leather Bra ($2,025) is perfectly edgy for a night out.

Balmain's Leather Bra ($2,025) is perfectly edgy for a night out.

Balmain
bralette top
$2025
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Balmain Bras
A.L.C.'s Dries Solid Bralette ($165) is equally comfortable and striking.

A.L.C.'s Dries Solid Bralette ($165) is equally comfortable and striking.

A.L.C.
Dries Solid Bralette
$165
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more A.L.C. Sleeveless Tops
We love the two-tone colorway of the Araks Yanelis Bralette ($100)

We love the two-tone colorway of the Araks Yanelis Bralette ($100)

Araks
Yanelis Bralette
$100
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Araks Bras
Tibi's Knit Corset Bralette ($350) boasts plenty of structure.

Tibi's Knit Corset Bralette ($350) boasts plenty of structure.

Tibi
Knit Corset Bralette
$350$140
from Tibi
Buy Now See more Tibi Sweaters
Cedric Charlier's Leather Bralette ($295) comes equipped with thick straps.

Cedric Charlier's Leather Bralette ($295) comes equipped with thick straps.

Cédric Charlier
Women's Crisscross-Back Faux Leather Bralette
$295$119
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Cédric Charlier Sleeveless Tops
4 If You're Flirty . . .

A post shared by Jane Aldridge (@seaofshoes) on

Go for an interesting color you can pair with all your printed maxi skirts. Look for texture or add-ons such as beading, and definitely don't forget to accessorize your overall look.

River Island's Pink Satin Bralette ($32) is perfectly rosy.

River Island's Pink Satin Bralette ($32) is perfectly rosy.

River Island
Womens Pink satin lace non wired bralette
$32
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Bras
The Hanky Panky Lillian Bralette ($66) features extra texture thanks to both fringe and lace.

The Hanky Panky Lillian Bralette ($66) features extra texture thanks to both fringe and lace.

Hanky Panky
Lillian Bralette
$66$22.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Bras
You'll love the deep magenta shade of H&M's Lace Bralette ($20)

You'll love the deep magenta shade of H&M's Lace Bralette ($20)

H&M
Lace Bralette
$19
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Bras
Tata Naka's Beaded Bralette ($558) comes with a splashy sequined pattern.

Tata Naka's Beaded Bralette ($558) comes with a splashy sequined pattern.

Tata-Naka
Tata Naka Beaded Bralette
$558
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Tata-Naka Tops
Get playful with Forever 21's Fringed Ruched Bralette ($13)

Get playful with Forever 21's Fringed Ruched Bralette ($13)

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Fringe Ruched Bralette
$12.90$8.99
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Bras
Free People's One Eastern Fringed Bralette ($58) is perfect for pairing with a denim skirt and sneakers.

Free People's One Eastern Fringed Bralette ($58) is perfect for pairing with a denim skirt and sneakers.

Free People Bras
FP One Fp One Eastern Fringe Bralette at Free People
$58
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Bras
5 If You're Romantic . . .

A post shared by Natalie Lim Suarez (@natalieoffduty) on

Look for lacy details or a plunging neckline. While you can wear your romantic bralette with a denim skirt and a simple cover-up, you'll feel just as comfortable rolling around in bed in this design.

Go for the Free People Brami Lace Style ($38) which comes in the perfect length.

Go for the Free People Brami Lace Style ($38) which comes in the perfect length.

Free People
Women's Intimately Fp Brami Longline Lace Bralette
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Free People Bras
Opt for a dreamy texture like macrame in Charlotte Russe's Bra Top ($17)

Opt for a dreamy texture like macrame in Charlotte Russe's Bra Top ($17)

Charlotte Russe's Bra Top
$17
from charlotterusse.com
Buy Now
The scalloped edge on Miguelina's Zoe Crocheted Cotton Bralette ($230) is a special touch.

The scalloped edge on Miguelina's Zoe Crocheted Cotton Bralette ($230) is a special touch.

Miguelina
Zoe crocheted cotton bralet
$230$115
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Miguelina Tops
The For Love & Lemons Etienne Lace Bralette ($137) is strappy and sexy.

The For Love & Lemons Etienne Lace Bralette ($137) is strappy and sexy.

For Love & Lemons
Etienne Lace Bralette
$137
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Bras
The lace Eberjey Saskia Halter Bralette ($108) features peekaboo back detail.

The lace Eberjey Saskia Halter Bralette ($108) features peekaboo back detail.

Eberjey
Saskia Halter Bralette
$108
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Eberjey Bras
Pair Free People's Wild Roses Racerback Bra ($38) with '70s-inspired high-waisted flares.

Pair Free People's Wild Roses Racerback Bra ($38) with '70s-inspired high-waisted flares.

Free People's Wild Roses Racerback Bra
$38
from nordstromrack.com
Buy Now
The Victoria's Secret Laced-Up Bralette ($45) comes in the most eccentric shades.

The Victoria's Secret Laced-Up Bralette ($45) comes in the most eccentric shades.

Victoria's Secret Bras
Dream Angels The Laced-Up Bralette
$5
from Victoria's Secret
Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret Bras
ShopFashion InstagramsSpring FashionBrasGet The LookSpringStreet StyleShopping
