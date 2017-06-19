33 Bralettes For Every Type of Girl

Let's get one thing straight: a bralette is for showing off. It's not a push-up bra that gives you a boost, and it's not a crop top that bares just a hint of your midriff. A bralette hits you somewhere in the center of your torso. And while it should make you feel sexy — since you are showing skin — it should also speak to your own personal style.

If you thought bralettes were only for the bold style stars on your Instagram feed, think again. Whether you're feminine and somewhat modest or you consider yourself a total tomboy, there's a design that'll fit right into your wardrobe. Scroll to shop for one that looks just right or jump right to the category that describes you.

