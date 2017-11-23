 Skip Nav
There's No Doubt These Are the Best Dressed Bridesmaids of the Year

In 2017, we saw an abundance of unique wedding dress trends. Some brides brought a whole wardrobe full of gowns to wear throughout their special weekend. But not to be forgotten were the bridesmaids. It seems like lately, women about to tie the knot are just as devoted to dressing their gang of girls.

From silk slips to bright floral maxis, sequined skirts, and even jet-black gowns, the year gave way to some very chic bridesmaids outfits. You might consider some of the ideas below over the top, but we think they're bold and full of personality. Read on for ways to make your ladies in waiting feel like the stars of the show. You're all about to walk down the aisle, after all.

