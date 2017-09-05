 Skip Nav
Street Style
Reminisce Over Last Season's Best Street Style Moments From NYFW
Street Style
Meet the New Street Style Stars of 2017
Street Style
The Wild New Ways Women Are Wearing Skirts This Fall
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Whoever's Next to Anna Wintour at Fashion Week Has the Best Seat in the House

For celebrities, sitting front row at Fashion Week is pretty much a given — but what happens when you find out that you're sitting alongside the Anna Wintour? The Vogue editrix is famous for her self-assured, slightly intimidating, poker-faced Fashion Week presence, and earning a seat next to her could easily be a dream come true for most fashion-loving celebs. It also sets in motion a longtime industry superstition: does earning a coveted spot next to Anna also nab you a Vogue cover? Just in time for the start of Fashion Week, we're taking a look back at some of the stars who have been seated next to Anna during the shows.

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak

Related
29 Fashion-Industry Insiders to Follow on Instagram All Fashion Month Long

Celine Dion
Pharrell Williams and Cara Delevingne
Mandy Moore and Harvey Weinstein
Simone Biles and Maria Sharapova
Ciara
The Beckham Family
Kim Kardashian
Sienna Miller
Dakota Johnson
The Beckham Family
Lupita Nyong'o
Margot Robbie
Penélope Cruz
Drake, Gigi Hadid, and Lily Aldridge
Seth Meyers and Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Luke Evans, Stella McCartney, Francois Henri Pinault, and Salma Hayek
Suki Waterhouse, Cressida Bonas, Alexa Chung, and Bella Thorne
Baz Luhrmann
Francois Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek
Maria Sharapova
Alicia Vikander
Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and North West
Sienna Miller
Salma Hayek
Mario Testino
Hailee Steinfeld
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
Sarah Jessica Parker and Rooney Mara
Eva Chen
Amy Adams
38
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
RunwayAnna WintourCelebrity StyleVogueFashion Week
Join The Conversation
Bee Shaffer
Anna Wintour's Daughter Carried a Winning Clutch to the Tonys — Literally
by Sarah Wasilak
Watch Amy Schumer and Anna Wintour Hilariously Trade Professions
Anna Wintour
Watch Amy Schumer and Anna Wintour Hilariously Trade Professions
by Chloé Durkin
Selena Gomez Wearing Stuart Weitzman Clinger Boots
Celebrity Style
by Marina Liao
Fall 2017 Fashion Trends
Paris Fashion Week
The 9 Things You Need to Know About Fall Fashion
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Charlotte of Monaco Style
The Royals
44 Style Secrets From Karl Lagerfeld's Royal Muse, Charlotte Casiraghi
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds