Whoever's Next to Anna Wintour at Fashion Week Has the Best Seat in the House

For celebrities, sitting front row at Fashion Week is pretty much a given — but what happens when you find out that you're sitting alongside the Anna Wintour? The Vogue editrix is famous for her self-assured, slightly intimidating, poker-faced Fashion Week presence, and earning a seat next to her could easily be a dream come true for most fashion-loving celebs. It also sets in motion a longtime industry superstition: does earning a coveted spot next to Anna also nab you a Vogue cover? Just in time for the start of Fashion Week, we're taking a look back at some of the stars who have been seated next to Anna during the shows.

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak