6/03/17 6/03/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Sneakers Cheap Cute Sneakers 2017 21 Envy-Inducing Statement Sneakers — All $100 or Less! June 3, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams Nobody said you have to be a runner to rock insanely cute sneakers. There are so many incredible styles that are meant for the street and not the treadmill. We curated a collection of our favorite picks that are $100 or less. Does it get any better than that? Didn't think so. 1 Adidas ZX Flux Performance Floral-Print Sneakers We can't wait to pair these floral-print sneakers ($99) with skinny jeans and a bomber jacket. adidas ZX FLUX Performance Floral Print Sneakers $99 from Asos 2 Betsey Johnson Boom Sneakers All eyes will be on you in these white sneakers ($69). Betsey Johnson Boom Sneakers $69 from Macy's 3 Sam Edelman Leya Faux Fur-Embellished Suede Slip-On Sneakers Embrace the pom-pom trend with these suede sneakers ($100). Sam Edelman Leya Faux Fur-embellished Suede Slip-on Sneakers - Pink $100 from NET-A-PORTER.COM 4 Lost Ink Lola Pleat White Point Sneakers The ribbons on these slip-on sneakers ($57) look like candy. Lost Ink Lola Pleat White Point Sneakers $57 from Asos 5 Adidas Stan Smith Metallic Sneakers Copper is the new rose gold, and these metallic sneakers ($98) are a great way to experiment with the color. adidas Stan Smith metallic sneakers $98 $59 from mytheresa 6 Asos Desert Wide Fit Cactus Patch Sneakers We'll be wearing these cactus sneakers ($40) with cut-off shorts this Summer. Asos DESERT Wide Fit Cactus Patch Sneakers $40 from Asos 7 Free People Jackson Sneakers The tropical vibes of these pineapple-print sneakers ($98) have us dreaming about a weekend getaway. Free People Jackson Sneakers $98 from shopbop.com 8 Asos Denver Velvet Tie-Leg Sneakers These tie-leg sneakers ($40) will make you feel like a ballerina. Asos DENVER Velvet Tie Leg Sneakers $40 from Asos 9 Forever 21 Metallic Lace-Up Sneakers Match these lace-up sneakers ($28) to anything — treat silver like a neutral. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Metallic Lace-Up Sneakers $27.90 from Forever 21 10 Kate Spade Decker Too Slip-On Sneakers These slip-on sneakers ($85) will add a dose of cheer to your outfit. Kate Spade Decker Too Slip On Sneakers $85 from shopbop.com 11 Zara Single Colour Sneakers If you're looking to turn heads, these lime green sneakers ($40) will take your look to the next level. lime green sneakers $40 from zara.com 12 Startas Floral-Print Sneakers Throw these floral sneakers ($68) on with your boyfriend jeans. Startas Floral Print Sneakers $68 from Anthropologie 13 Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker We'll wear these slip-on sneakers ($60) with pretty much everything for months to come. Vans Classic Slip On Sneaker $60 from REVOLVE 14 Superga 2790 Cotro Sneaker If you love espadrilles, these sneakers ($89) will be right up your alley. Superga 2790 Cotro Sneaker $89 from REVOLVE 15 Kate Spade x Keds Kick Chili Pepper Sneakers Add some spice to your wardrobe with these chili pepper sneakers ($78). Kate Spade x Keds Kick Chili Pepper Sneakers $78 from shopbop.com 16 Reebok Classics Purple Club C 85 Pastels Sneakers These sneakers ($75) are a pretty pastel shade of lavender. Reebok Classics Purple Club C 85 Pastels Sneakers $75 $49 from SSENSE 17 K-Swiss Courtstyle Gstaad Neu Sleek Liberty Leather Sneakers The floral print pops against these white leather sneakers ($85). K-Swiss Courtstyle Gstaad Neu Sleek Liberty Leather Sneakers $85 from Saks Fifth Avenue 18 Steve Madden Glamour Pearl-Embellished Sneakers If you want a dressy sneaker, these pearl-embellished slip-ons ($89) are perfect. Steve Madden Women's Glamour Pearl-Embellished Sneakers $89 from Macy's 19 Superga Embroidered Satin Sneakers These burgundy satin sneakers ($98) work all year-round. Superga Embroidered Satin Sneakers $98 from Anthropologie 20 Nike Women's Air Pegasus 92/16 Sneakers These Nike sneakers ($100) are as comfortable as they are cool. Nike Women's Air Pegasus 92/16 Sneakers $100 from Barneys New York 21 Aldo Poveda Hook-and-Loop Sneaker The gold accents glam up these black sneakers ($65). Aldo Poveda Hook-and-Loop Sneaker $85 $64.97 from Nordstrom Rack