21 Envy-Inducing Statement Sneakers — All $100 or Less!

Cheap Cute Sneakers 2017

21 Envy-Inducing Statement Sneakers — All $100 or Less!

Asos Desert Wide Fit Cactus Patch Sneakers

Nobody said you have to be a runner to rock insanely cute sneakers. There are so many incredible styles that are meant for the street and not the treadmill. We curated a collection of our favorite picks that are $100 or less. Does it get any better than that? Didn't think so.

Shop Brands
adidas · Betsey Johnson · Sam Edelman · Asos · Free People · Forever 21 · Kate Spade · Startas · Vans · Superga · K-Swiss · Steve Madden · Nike · Aldo
1 Adidas ZX Flux Performance Floral-Print Sneakers
Adidas ZX Flux Performance Floral-Print Sneakers

We can't wait to pair these floral-print sneakers ($99) with skinny jeans and a bomber jacket.

adidas
ZX FLUX Performance Floral Print Sneakers
$99
from Asos
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
2 Betsey Johnson Boom Sneakers
Betsey Johnson Boom Sneakers

All eyes will be on you in these white sneakers ($69).

Betsey Johnson
Boom Sneakers
$69
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Sneakers
3 Sam Edelman Leya Faux Fur-Embellished Suede Slip-On Sneakers
Sam Edelman Leya Faux Fur-Embellished Suede Slip-On Sneakers

Embrace the pom-pom trend with these suede sneakers ($100).

Sam Edelman
Leya Faux Fur-embellished Suede Slip-on Sneakers - Pink
$100
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Sneakers
4 Lost Ink Lola Pleat White Point Sneakers
Lost Ink Lola Pleat White Point Sneakers

The ribbons on these slip-on sneakers ($57) look like candy.

Asos Sneakers
Lost Ink Lola Pleat White Point Sneakers
$57
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sneakers
5 Adidas Stan Smith Metallic Sneakers
Adidas Stan Smith Metallic Sneakers

Copper is the new rose gold, and these metallic sneakers ($98) are a great way to experiment with the color.

adidas
Stan Smith metallic sneakers
$98 $59
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
6 Asos Desert Wide Fit Cactus Patch Sneakers
Asos Desert Wide Fit Cactus Patch Sneakers

We'll be wearing these cactus sneakers ($40) with cut-off shorts this Summer.

Asos
DESERT Wide Fit Cactus Patch Sneakers
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sneakers
7 Free People Jackson Sneakers
Free People Jackson Sneakers

The tropical vibes of these pineapple-print sneakers ($98) have us dreaming about a weekend getaway.

Free People
Jackson Sneakers
$98
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Free People Sneakers
8 Asos Denver Velvet Tie-Leg Sneakers
Asos Denver Velvet Tie-Leg Sneakers

These tie-leg sneakers ($40) will make you feel like a ballerina.

Asos
DENVER Velvet Tie Leg Sneakers
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sneakers
9 Forever 21 Metallic Lace-Up Sneakers
Forever 21 Metallic Lace-Up Sneakers

Match these lace-up sneakers ($28) to anything — treat silver like a neutral.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Metallic Lace-Up Sneakers
$27.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sneakers
10 Kate Spade Decker Too Slip-On Sneakers
Kate Spade Decker Too Slip-On Sneakers

These slip-on sneakers ($85) will add a dose of cheer to your outfit.

Kate Spade
Decker Too Slip On Sneakers
$85
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Platforms
11 Zara Single Colour Sneakers
Zara Single Colour Sneakers

If you're looking to turn heads, these lime green sneakers ($40) will take your look to the next level.

lime green sneakers
$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
12 Startas Floral-Print Sneakers
Startas Floral-Print Sneakers

Throw these floral sneakers ($68) on with your boyfriend jeans.

Startas
Floral Print Sneakers
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Startas Sneakers
13 Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker

We'll wear these slip-on sneakers ($60) with pretty much everything for months to come.

Vans
Classic Slip On Sneaker
$60
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
14 Superga 2790 Cotro Sneaker
Superga 2790 Cotro Sneaker

If you love espadrilles, these sneakers ($89) will be right up your alley.

Superga
2790 Cotro Sneaker
$89
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
15 Kate Spade x Keds Kick Chili Pepper Sneakers
Kate Spade x Keds Kick Chili Pepper Sneakers

Add some spice to your wardrobe with these chili pepper sneakers ($78).

Kate Spade
x Keds Kick Chili Pepper Sneakers
$78
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Sneakers
16 Reebok Classics Purple Club C 85 Pastels Sneakers
Reebok Classics Purple Club C 85 Pastels Sneakers

These sneakers ($75) are a pretty pastel shade of lavender.

SSENSE Sneakers
Reebok Classics Purple Club C 85 Pastels Sneakers
$75 $49
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more SSENSE Sneakers
17 K-Swiss Courtstyle Gstaad Neu Sleek Liberty Leather Sneakers
K-Swiss Courtstyle Gstaad Neu Sleek Liberty Leather Sneakers

The floral print pops against these white leather sneakers ($85).

K-Swiss
Courtstyle Gstaad Neu Sleek Liberty Leather Sneakers
$85
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more K-Swiss Sneakers
18 Steve Madden Glamour Pearl-Embellished Sneakers
Steve Madden Glamour Pearl-Embellished Sneakers

If you want a dressy sneaker, these pearl-embellished slip-ons ($89) are perfect.

Steve Madden
Women's Glamour Pearl-Embellished Sneakers
$89
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Sneakers
19 Superga Embroidered Satin Sneakers
Superga Embroidered Satin Sneakers

These burgundy satin sneakers ($98) work all year-round.

Superga
Embroidered Satin Sneakers
$98
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
20 Nike Women's Air Pegasus 92/16 Sneakers
Nike Women's Air Pegasus 92/16 Sneakers

These Nike sneakers ($100) are as comfortable as they are cool.

Nike
Women's Air Pegasus 92/16 Sneakers
$100
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
21 Aldo Poveda Hook-and-Loop Sneaker
Aldo Poveda Hook-and-Loop Sneaker

The gold accents glam up these black sneakers ($65).

Aldo
Poveda Hook-and-Loop Sneaker
$85 $64.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Aldo Sneakers
SneakersShoesShopping
