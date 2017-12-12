 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Get That Money Ready! We Found 106 Gifts Every Woman on Your List Will Love
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Get That Money Ready! We Found 106 Gifts Every Woman on Your List Will Love

Get comfortable, because we have created the ultimate gift guide for you. We know that there's tons of stuff to sift through on the internet, so we did all of the hunting for you. These presents are excellent for friends, siblings, coworkers, parents, and more. We also chose must haves at a variety of price points, so you'll discover the perfect choices no matter what your budget may be. Get to buying now — the holidays will creep up on you sooner than you think. Then, reward yourself with a few treats as well.

Related
Prepare to Lose Your Cool Over These 17 Pink Gifts — All From Amazon and Under $20
Anthropologie
Pommed Slide Slippers
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Slippers
Shein
Wool Blend Glen Plaid Coat
$44
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Coats
Champagne Is My Game Ringer Tee
$38
from bando.com
Buy Now
Old Fashioned Hot Chocolate Maker
$39
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
MignonandMignon Rose Gold Initial Heart Necklace
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
LOFT
Lou & Grey Ruffle Off The Shoulder Sweatshirt
$59.50
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Sweaters
Liquid Glitter Cosmetic Brush Set and Pouch
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Frisky Britches Subscription Service
$14
from shopfriskybritches.com
Buy Now
Minimalist Druzy Ring
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
LunaBox SoundBot Bluetooth Speaker
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch
$175
from marcjacobs.com
Buy Now
Alice + Olivia
Cate Knee Length Fitted Tank Dress
$295 $177
from alice + olivia
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Cocktail Dresses
Urban Outfitters
Photo Clip Firefly String Lights
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
ASOS Papaya Embellished Heels
$103
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Rose Gold Druzy Necklace
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Le Specs
Women's Air Heart 51Mm Sunglasses - Black/ Gold
$69
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Le Specs Sunglasses
ILNP Juliette Holographic Nail Polish
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Drinkware
City Map Glass
$14
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
Champagne Plant Holder
$52
from bando.com
Buy Now
Gold Initial Necklace
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
JFeng Bangle Bracelet Flask
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Cookbooks
Reclaimed Wood Cookbook Stand
$95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cookbooks
Urban Outfitters
Chunky Curb Chain Short Necklace
$18 $9.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Necklaces
Forever 21 Faux Fur Case For iPhone 6/6S/7
$5
from forever21.com
Buy Now
H&M
Lace Hipster Briefs
$9.99 $6.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Panties
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera
$70
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Initial Bar Necklace
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ammiy 10-Piece Oval Makeup Brush Set
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Asstd National Brand
Personalized Leather Passport Holder
$75 $59.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Asstd National Brand Home & Living
Rose Quartz Necklace
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Rainbow Ear Studs
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
J.Crew Factory
Antique White
$79
from J.Crew Factory
Buy Now See more J.Crew Factory Sweaters
Lemondrop Bar Stud Earrings
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Personalized Initials Rose Gold Marble Phone Case
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Moxi Leather Roller Skates
$300
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Rose Gold Coin Pouch
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Wodison Polarized Reflective Aviator Sunglasses
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Asos
SACRED Wide Fit Bow Mid Heels
$64
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Shoes
Dangle Circle Chain Choker Necklace
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
J.Crew Factory
Black
$16.50 $6.50
from J.Crew Factory
Buy Now See more J.Crew Factory Intimates
Hinge
Women's Ruffle Utility Jacket
$89 $53.40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Hinge Jackets
Everu Pearl Stud Earrings
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
H&M
Coat
$34.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Coats
Moleskine Smart Writing Set
$199
from amazon.com
Buy Now
H&M
Stud Earrings
$7.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Earrings
Anthropologie
Rollerball Glitter Fragrance Oil
$20 $16
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Fragrances
Iconiq Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sole Society
Lyriq Heeled Ankle Bootie
$99.95
from Sole Society
Buy Now See more Sole Society Boots
South Moon Under Skin Care
Pinch Provisions Pom Pom Mini Emergency Kit Burgundy
$20
from South Moon Under
Buy Now See more South Moon Under Skin Care
If You Can Read This, Bring Me Wine Socks
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Luluburd Pop-Out Phone Grip and Stand
$1
from amazon.com
Buy Now
H&M
Earrings
$7
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Earrings
Cathy's Concepts
Monogram Jewelry Box - Metallic
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Cathy's Concepts Baskets & Boxes
UncommonGoods Desktop Books
New York Times Custom Birthday Book
$99.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Desktop Books
Anthropologie
Delicate Monogram Necklace
$38
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Necklaces
Anthropologie
Marble Vanity Organizer
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Iitee Apple Watch Band
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Leyoudy Bluetooth Headphones
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Reina Headband
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Target Coats
A New Day Women's Modern Pea Coat
$54.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Coats
Breo
iSee360 Eye Massager
$119.99
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Breo Bath
Anthropologie Tech Accessories
Kreafunk aHead Wireless Headphones
$145
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Tech Accessories
Elbluvf Heart Beat Love Cardiogram Necklace
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Alice + Olivia
Fuchsia Luna Side Slit Slip Dress
$495 $198
from alice + olivia
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Cocktail Dresses
Out of Print
Novel Matchbook Set
$8
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Out of Print Decor
H&M
Lace Brazilian Briefs
$9.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Panties
Idea Up Reversible Sequins Mermaid Pillow Case
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fraas
Cashmink Classic Scarf
$42 $20.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Fraas Scarves
Forever Link Glitter Sneakers
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Glitter Socks
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
H&M
Velvet Choker Necklace
$4.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Necklaces
Rose Gold Hair Bows
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Doujiaz iPhone 7Plus Case
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Rose Gold Unicorn Makeup Brushes Set
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie Golden Heart Portable Charger
$34
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Minimalist Rose Gold Chain Necklace
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Vases
Bedside Smartphone Vase
$32
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Vases
Anthropologie Lip Treatments
Albeit Nourishing Lip Balm
$12
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Lip Treatments
Christian Louboutin
Women's Boudiva Glitter & Fur Mules
$795
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Christian Louboutin Mules & Clogs
Abalone Shell Phone Case
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Amazon Collection Stainless Steel Flattened Hoop Earrings
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Old Navy
Glitter Block Heel Boots for Women
$44
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Boots
Francesca's Key Chains
Swan Glitter Keychain
$10 $6.98
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more Francesca's Key Chains
Karena Headband
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
H&M
Jacquard-weave Scarf
$19.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Scarves & Wraps
SuperPretzel Mini Soft Pretzel Maker
$30
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
RightOn Lighted Makeup Mirror
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Monogrammed Envelope Clutch
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Monogram Beanie Hat
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Floral iPhone Case
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Wool Knitted Hat
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Red Lace Headband
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Shein
Sequin Detail Tiered Bell Cuff Sweater
$25 $22
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Sweaters
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Scratch Map Deluxe
$32
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Anthropologie
Tidy Mouse Ring Holder
$10
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Rings
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Mango Fly-Through Bird Feeder
$59.95 $47.96
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Home & Living
Fleur Rouge 18K Rose Gold-Plated Cluster Round-Cut Stud Earrings
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Leather Card Holder
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
$79.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
yoox.com Tech Accessories
PHILO Headphones
$34
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more yoox.com Tech Accessories
H&M
Hat with Pompom
$9.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Hats
H&M
iPhone 6/6s Case
$9.99 $4.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Tech Accessories
Snowflake Rose Gold Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
J.Crew Factory
Sea Iridescent
$22.50 $9
from J.Crew Factory
Buy Now See more J.Crew Factory Earrings
Forever 21
Iridescent Makeup Bag
$7.90 $5.53
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Makeup & Travel Bags
Anthropologie Pommed Slide Slippers
Shein Wool Blend Glen Plaid Coat
Champagne Is My Game Ringer Tee
Old Fashioned Hot Chocolate Maker
MignonandMignon Rose Gold Initial Heart Necklace
Loft Lou & Grey Ruffle Off-the-Shoulder Sweatshirt
Liquid Glitter Cosmetic Brush Set and Pouch
Frisky Britches Subscription Service
Minimalist Druzy Ring
LunaBox SoundBot Bluetooth Speaker
Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch
Alice + Olivia Cate Knee-Length Fitted Tank Dress
Photo Clip Firefly String Lights
ASOS Papaya Embellished Heels
Rose Gold Druzy Necklace
Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
ILNP Juliette Holographic Nail Polish
City Map Glass
Champagne Plant Holder
Gold Initial Necklace
JFeng Bangle Bracelet Flask
Reclaimed Wood Cookbook Stand
Urban Outfitters Chunky Curb Chain Short Necklace
Forever 21 Faux Fur Case For iPhone 6/6S/7
H&M Lace Hipster Briefs
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera
Initial Bar Necklace
Ammiy 10-Piece Oval Makeup Brush Set
Asstd National Brand Personalized Leather Passport Holder
Rose Quartz Necklace
Rainbow Ear Studs
75
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsGift GuideChristmasHolidayShopping