Christmas Gifts
Get That Money Ready! We Found 106 Gifts Every Woman on Your List Will Love
Get comfortable, because we have created the ultimate gift guide for you. We know that there's tons of stuff to sift through on the internet, so we did all of the hunting for you. These presents are excellent for friends, siblings, coworkers, parents, and more. We also chose must haves at a variety of price points, so you'll discover the perfect choices no matter what your budget may be. Get to buying now — the holidays will creep up on you sooner than you think. Then, reward yourself with a few treats as well.
Cate Knee Length Fitted Tank Dress
$295 $177
from alice + olivia
Photo Clip Firefly String Lights
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Women's Air Heart 51Mm Sunglasses - Black/ Gold
$69
City Map Glass
$14
Reclaimed Wood Cookbook Stand
$95
Chunky Curb Chain Short Necklace
$18 $9.99
from Urban Outfitters
Personalized Leather Passport Holder
$75 $59.99
from JCPenney
Rollerball Glitter Fragrance Oil
$20 $16
Pinch Provisions Pom Pom Mini Emergency Kit Burgundy
$20
from South Moon Under
Monogram Jewelry Box - Metallic
$40
New York Times Custom Birthday Book
$99.95
Delicate Monogram Necklace
$38
Marble Vanity Organizer
$68
Kreafunk aHead Wireless Headphones
$145
Fuchsia Luna Side Slit Slip Dress
$495 $198
from alice + olivia
Bedside Smartphone Vase
$32
Albeit Nourishing Lip Balm
$12
Women's Boudiva Glitter & Fur Mules
$795
from Barneys New York
Swan Glitter Keychain
$10 $6.98
from Francesca's
Scratch Map Deluxe
$32
Williams Sonoma Mango Fly-Through Bird Feeder
$59.95 $47.96
from Williams-Sonoma
PHILO Headphones
$34
from yoox.com
Sea Iridescent
$22.50 $9
Iridescent Makeup Bag
$7.90 $5.53
from Forever 21
