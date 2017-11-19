14 Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas That Are Way More Comfortable Than Jeans

We're in the middle of enjoying our Thanksgiving meal (and second glass of wine) when we feel it — the waistband of our jean suddenly seems tighter. Ugh. We wish we had worn something looser, like a pair of track pants or leggings, and we even, briefly, consider unbuttoning our jeans. This dilemma is a regular occurrence around the holidays, when — let's admit it — we want to eat all we can while looking cute in our best holiday attire.

The solution? Ditch the jeans. Yes, we love our skinnies, flares, and boyfriend styles, but for Nov. 23 let's retire those babies and try one of the 14 more comfortable outfit ideas below. You won't have to contemplate unbuttoning anything.