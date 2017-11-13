 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Demi Lovato Goes Shirtless in a Suit — and Her Level of Sexy Is Unfathomable

Demi Lovato once said when she feels sexy, the world better watch out, and we have officially been warned and are on high alert. The alarms went off at the MTV European Music Awards when she showed up in a tuxedo with no shirt underneath. Needless to say, Demi might have taken some inspiration from Kim Kardashian's outfit at the LACMA Art + Film Gala from earlier this month.

The 25-year-old wore white and black tuxedo pants and a matching jacket from the brand Styland, and she paired the separates with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Messika jewelry. Leave it to Demi to find a way to look sexy, sophisticated, and like a boss all at the same time. Look ahead to shop.

Related
90+ of Demi Lovato's Drop-Dead Gorgeous Outfits Throughout the Years
Shein
Shawl Collar Striped Boyfriend Blazer
$28
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Blazers
Missguided
White Striped Gathered Sleeve Blazer
$60
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Blazers
Talbots
Checked Blazer
$189
from Talbots
Buy Now See more Talbots Petite Jackets
Lane Crawford Wide Leg Pants
VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM Stripe wide leg tuxedo pants
$790
from Lane Crawford
Buy Now See more Lane Crawford Wide Leg Pants
Shein
Ruffle Waist Self Belt Plaid Peg Pants
$39 $20
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Pants
Misook
Washable Wide-Leg Pants, Plus Size
$278
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Misook Plus Pants
Demi Lovato Goes Shirtless in a Suit — and Her Level of Sexy Is Unfathomable
Demi Lovato Goes Shirtless in a Suit — and Her Level of Sexy Is Unfathomable
Demi Lovato Goes Shirtless in a Suit — and Her Level of Sexy Is Unfathomable
Shein Shawl Collar Stripped Boyfriend Blazer
Missguided White Striped Gathered Sleeve Blazer
Talbots's Checked Blazer
Victoria Victoria Beckham Stripe Wide Leg Tuxedo Pants
Shein Ruffle Waist Self Belt Plaid Peg Pants
Misook Plus Size Wide-Leg Pants
Start Slideshow
StylandMessikaMTV EMAsAward SeasonDemi LovatoPantsuitsTrousersGet The LookRed CarpetPants
Shop Story
Read Story
Shein
Shawl Collar Striped Boyfriend Blazer
from Shein
$28
Missguided
White Striped Gathered Sleeve Blazer
from Missguided
$60
Talbots
Checked Blazer
from Talbots
$189
Lane Crawford
VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM Stripe wide leg tuxedo pants
from Lane Crawford
$790
Shein
Ruffle Waist Self Belt Plaid Peg Pants
from Shein
$39$20
Misook
Washable Wide-Leg Pants, Plus Size
from Neiman Marcus
$278
Shop More
Lane Crawford Wide Leg Pants SHOP MORE
Theory
'Demitria 2' flared suiting pants
from Lane Crawford
$295
MS MIN
Velvet wide leg pants
from Lane Crawford
$490
Public School
'Afia' cargo pocket twill wide leg pants
from Lane Crawford
$475
Theory
'Alkes' cutwork embroidery crepe wide leg pants
from Lane Crawford
$395
The Row
'Sinoma' flared suiting pants
from Lane Crawford
$990
Missguided Blazers SHOP MORE
Missguided
Military Style Blazer Nude
from Missguided
$76
Missguided
Grey Checked Blazer
from Missguided
$73
Missguided
Grey Checked Longline Blazer
from Missguided
$67
Missguided
Military Style Blazer White
from Missguided
$76
Missguided
Military Style Blazer Black
from Missguided
$76
Talbots Petite Jackets SHOP MORE
Talbots
Camel Hair Blazer
from Talbots
$499
Talbots
Velveteen Blazer
from Talbots
$149
Talbots
Fresh Linen No-Close Jacket - White
from Talbots
$159$64.99
Talbots
The Classic Denim Jacket
from Talbots
$89.50$79.99
Talbots
Refined Crepe Tuxedo Blazer
from Talbots
$199
Missguided Blazers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Goes Shirtless in a Suit — and Her Level of Sexy Is Unfathomable
by Celia Fernandez
Queen Letizia
Zoom In on Queen Letizia's All-White Outfit, Because the Details Deserve to Be Seen
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's All-White Outfit Seems Totally Simple, Until You Zoom In on All the Details
by Alessandra Foresto
Latina Fashion
12 Summer Vacation Style Trends, Straight From Your Favorite Bloggers
by Macy Daniela Martin
Missguided Blazers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
styleappetite
snjezi
glamarosh
glameramo
Talbots Petite Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tanyafosterblog
thestylebungalow
peplumandpearls
tanyafosterblog
Shein Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
the_green_ananas_
aboveyouravg
lifeinbeverlyheels
ready.set.chic
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds