We're Already Planning Our Disney Street Style Star Halloween Costume

Most of us have channeled a Disney princess at least once in our lives. Maybe it was because you bought a turquoise embellished swimsuit reminiscent of Ariel's fins, or you wore a yellow statement dress to a wedding that looked just like Belle's ballgown. And don't even try to tell us you've never dressed as your favorite character for Halloween.

Though that may have been years ago, this Halloween, we're ready to take everyone's favorite princess looks to new heights. We're updating their wardrobes by shopping at all our favorite stores, and Ariel, Cinderella, Belle, and the rest of the gang are coming out looking just like street style stars — all with a little hair and makeup help from our friends at Beautini.

Read on to see how we elevated these bold looks using clothes we'll actually wear again, and get ready for a few head turns when you head out on Halloween. No, it's not because everyone's looking at your crown; they just want to know where you got your really cute clothes.