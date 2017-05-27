 Skip Nav
You Might Not Have Noticed, but Your Favorite Disney Princesses Showed Up to Cannes

While it seems like many stars were channeling their favorite Disney princesses at this year's Cannes Film Festival, it turns out a few of your favorite characters actually made an appearance on the red carpet.

Instagram artist Gregory Masouras is the mastermind behind these Disney princesses brought to life. The Greek artist re-imagined some of the best looks from the event, and transformed the stars who wore them into Disney characters. From Rihanna as Pocahontas to Bella Hadid as Belle, the magical Disney transformations are all worth checking out.

This Instagram Artist Places Fashion It Girls in the Magical World of Disney

Fashion InstagramsFashion NewsDisney PrincessesCannes Film FestivalRed CarpetDisneyModels
