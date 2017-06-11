This Victoria's Secret Model Has the Greatest Swimsuit Collection of All Time

When you're a Victoria's Secret model, wearing lacy undergarments and sexy suits is part of the job. But Elsa Hosk's killer swim style must be written in her DNA. The VS model has a history of sharing breathtakingly beautiful photos on the beach, and with that comes countless bikinis that could rival those of Shay Mitchell, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Baldwin.

If you're among Elsa's 3.6 million followers, then you already know she has one of the greatest swimsuit collections of all time. She's tried every style and color under the sun — from scalloped bikinis to metallic one-pieces — and practically lives in them year round. Elsa isn't afraid to mix and match prints, proving that styling swimsuits takes a keen eye. But don't just take our word for it. Ahead, see some of her best bikini snaps and the lessons we've learned from Elsa's coordination tricks.